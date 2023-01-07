The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Long Distance Relationship Falls Apart During Mercury Trine Uranus On January 8, 2023

OK, here's an interesting idea for all of you in a long-distance relationship. You are reliant upon technology; without phones or video chats, you have very little to keep your connection going, and sending notes via 'carrier pigeon' just isn't working the way it did back in Medieval times.

Because your relationship doesn't take place face to face, if it's going to last, it has to have some physical connection, be it visual or aural: you have to see and hear this person if you're unable to touch them physically.

Mercury trine Uranus is the very transit that lets this condition be seen in all of its glory, which, after feeling the power of the transit, you won't find all that glorious. And that is because, if you are to be truthful with yourself, you aren't fulfilled by telephone conversations. And as it is right now, this is all you have.

What becomes obvious during Mercury trine Uranus is that 'this' is not what you want. And for some zodiac signs in long-distance relationships now, especially during this aspect, we might see the end of that phone call coming rather soon.

It may be time to hang up, as they used to say. Hang up the phone! If life is short, then what are we doing waiting around for someone on the phone to become someone who exists next to us in real life? It's the beginning of the year, and it's starting to feel embarrassing.

This is the day when some of us decide that we would prefer a romantic partner who exists physically in our lives. It might be time to face reality: this long-distance relationship is going nowhere and needs to end.

The three zodiac signs whose long-distance relationship falls apart during Mercury trine Uranus on January 8, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You didn't get into the long-distance relationship you're in now because you always dreamt of the day when you could snuggle up to your phone. That person on the other end isn't paying the bills, isn't taking you to dinner, or isn't there to hold you when you need to be. It's enough.

You've put up with this for so long, and you've even tried to convince your friends and family that this is absolutely what you want and that you have zero problems with your relationship being long-distance.

Until, of course, it changes, and it changes because you come to your senses, and you come to your senses because Mercury trine Uranus is in the sky, influencing your life. You will be gentle but firm, but you will end this today, if not very soon. Nice while it lasted, and you can chalk it off as an experience. But a lasting experience? Nah, not for you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There's only one reason you agreed to this arrangement, meaning a long-distance relationship, and that is because you've always known that one day you'd meet and everything would be fabulous.

That, of course, hasn't happened. You remain firm in your original plan, which is why on this day, during the very communication-oriented transit of Mercury trine Uranus, you will tell this person that you have been in a relationship with that NO, you are not interested in doing this forever, and that NO, the thrill of hearing the phone ring is no longer the goal of your life.

You want a real person and a real life with that person. You've come to the conclusion that the person you've been in love with is merely a fraud who is too scared to come through in real life. So be it. Live and let live. You may feel jaded, but you are no dummy. When enough is enough, you know it.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This is too impractical for you, this whole long-distance love affair. This is for someone else who has the patience to fool themselves for years, but you are not that person, and it becomes clear today. You've been in a long-distance phone relationship for a while; it's been fun and novel...it's had its moments of great passion and intensity, and it's also...dull and redundant.

You've had enough. You know now that this thing is going nowhere, and honestly, you don't have the patience to pretend you care any longer. Yes, it's a real person on the other end, but that other end is nowhere near you, and at this point in your life, you want someone near you.

While it's nice not to have someone in your face 24-7, it's ridiculous to have them NEVER in your face. Mercury trine Uranus seals the deal on this one, Capricorn. Fun while it lasted, and now it's time to shove off.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.