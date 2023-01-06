The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Breakup During The Moon Opposite Pluto On January 7, 2023

Well, you tried. You gave it everything you had, and now you are tapped; this refers to your inevitable breakup. You knew this was going to happen, and that's made obvious during the Moon opposite Pluto — there are no surprises during this astrological transit.

In fact, three zodiac signs will finally breakup during the Moon opposite Pluto on January 7, 2023:

Each tried to avoid breaking up, but fate had other things in mind, and as of today, if you're one of them, you will know that the relationship you've been struggling with is finally and officially over.

To read this might seem sad, but not to the person who has wanted this to happen for a while. In fact, there's tremendous freedom here, and you are about to experience it. And while it may seem sad...it is what it is; as they say, you knew this breakup was coming sooner or later.

The way the Moon opposite Pluto affects certain zodiac signs is in how it prepares us for confrontation. Big breakups don't happen silently; on this day, you and your romantic partner will say the words that make it as clear as day: "We need to break up. Now."

Mixed emotions come along with the Moon opposite Pluto. On one hand, you might feel giddy about your newly promised freedom, while on the other, you might be overly concerned with what will happen to the person you are breaking up with.

It's not easy to end a love affair, and there will be much 'back and forth' thinking; however, you know what the outcome here will be because it has to be this way. Today is the day you finally break up with your partner. Cheer up, signs, but you wanted this.

The three zodiac signs who break up during the Moon opposite Pluto on January 7, 2023:

1. Taurus

April 20 - May 20)

There's a side to you that not many people know about, which sometimes feels almost too much compassion. You are empathetic, and so when you and a romantic partner decide to call it quits, the only thing you can think about is whether or not they are going to be OK without you. It's not an ego thing; it's a definite display of concern...but it's that very concern that keeps you tied to this person, and as time has shown you, being tied to this particular person is not good for you.

And come to think of it, you're not really all that great for them, which is why this break up is both amicable and agreed upon. Still, during the Moon opposite Pluto, you are curious if you're making the right move, but the wheels have been set in motion, Taurus and this break up is scheduled for today.

2. Virgo

August 23 - September 22)

Breaking up is never a happy experience, even if you can't stand the person you are breaking up with. You don't see the potential for happier days, nor do you care if they do. You feel pressured to confront some vision of the future that you don't ever want to look at simply because you have a severe fear of the unknown.

Because you don't trust that the universe has ANYTHING good in store for you after this breakup, the only emotion you can muster up on a day like today, during the Moon opposite Pluto, is apathy. You think that the pretense of not caring is the same as not caring, but you are wrong.

You do care, Virgo. What you have to focus your care on right now is you. Envision a happy, healthy you coming soon. Imagine the freedom you will receive after this breakup as something altogether positive and liberating.

3. Scorpio

October 23 - November 21)

You've been down this road before, and you've had the same kind of reaction to the Moon opposite to Pluto as you will have on this day, and that is the feeling of wanting to bolt. This will include your relationship but also your job or career. It's early in the year, and already you are dissatisfied; you want more, and you feel that if you nip it all in the bud at the top of the year, you'll be in good working order shortly after.

You no longer have feelings of love for the person you've been with, and while they may still love you, you're basically over them, and you don't see any way back. Plus, you don't have any inclination even to try. Today will have you ending a relationship, feeling numb about it, knowing it will work out OK for you, and eventually moving on. I just wanted to let you know that you don't need to explain this to anyone. Your business is your business; do what you need to survive.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.