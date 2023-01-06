The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 7, 2023

We are moving and shaking this year, aren't we? Wow, who would have thought things would be this good, this soon into the year?

And while not everyone is about to agree with this, some folks will experience something close to 'marital' bliss on this day, January 7, 2023.

Perhaps, these three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on January 7, 2023, because the initial hype has finally died down, and we can return to being ourselves without the rah-rah "this is going to be the greatest year ever" sessions that come with the first weeks.

We are working with Moon trine Neptune today, and the emphasis here is on the word 'working.' This is an active work day, and we're not discussing the office. This day has been set aside by the cosmos for the mending of relationships, and the good feelings that are available to us, should we be open to them.

And that's why only certain zodiac signs will take Moon trine Neptune; they are open. As for the other zodiac signs, we may experience different thrills, though we're not excluded from the deal.

This isn't the day we find our true love, nor the day we go out on a date and find promise in the person we're with. No. Today is for those three zodiac signs who have tried hard to create beautiful environments to live in with our mates.

Today brings glorious good luck to the people who have put in the time and expect the results. Expectation, in this case, is a way of visualizing success; on this day, certain signs of the Zodiac will definitely know what success is in love and partnership.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 7, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week is so great for you, in love, because you know who you are now. Um, which is the romance part? OK, let's break it down: you've suffered in terms of love. You've lost much, and you feel as though you may have even lost your mind over it. But still, you are a persistent Aries, which means you won't take failure as an option.

Knowing who you are is the key to your happiness, and today you will remember that you are the strongest person you know. This makes you attractive as a partner and inspiring to the person you are dating.

They now know that you are the representative of resilience; if you can withstand all that you've been through, then a transit similar to the Moon trine Neptune can only put you in the right frame of mind for success in your love life. You inspire the person you are with, and in doing so, they reflect you your strength and your beauty.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

One week into the new year, you feel good, strong and loving. So, this is what the new year is like, eh? You can dig it, and with Moon trine Neptune, all you can do at this point is trust in the cosmos, knowing that somehow everything's going to work out.

You used to worry and make demands; now, it seems that your partner gives you no reason for either, and rather than look for something to pick apart, you accept this fate easily, and you run with it. Today feels GOOD to you, and you've been needing some good old-fashioned positivity for a while now.

This astrological transit, Moon trine Neptune, is good for those who know we want successful love lives. We are the ones who take this very seriously, and you, of all people, Taurus, want a good life for yourself. And to have a good life, you need a good partner to accompany you. Success is here.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The transit Moon trine Neptune inspires interesting dreams and romantic fantasies. Whenever you get heady like this, you like to fall back into a fantasy world where everything works out and love is all around you. On this day, January 7, you will make the decision to let go of all the old emotions so that you can finally BE with the person you love, sans the drama of the past.

You and your partner have gone through enough together to call it quits easily, yet that seems absurd; why have you come this far if only to end it? This idea sticks in your mind and inspires new thinking: you want this relationship and will fight for it if necessary. The days of woe are over; the new year has you fighting for this love, starting today.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.