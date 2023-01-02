Today's Horoscope For January 2, 2023 Is Especially Hard For 3 Zodiac Signs

It's January 2, 2023, and a few zodiac signs will experience rough horoscopes.

Nobody likes to think that the beginning of the year would have a rocky start, but isn't that just like life to pull a fast one like that?

When influenced by cosmic forces, life is what our experience is made up of, and on this day, we may see a few challenges, even a couple of upsets.

This is due to Moon square Saturn's influence, and because it is coupled with Moon trine Pluto, we are almost guaranteed a turn in the boxing ring. "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee."

A feeling comes with this day, too, and it's the one where we don't feel ready just yet. Is it the new year, and does that mean we have to try again? Laziness can kick in on this day, and with it come the thousand and one excuses as to why we don't need to do that or the other thing.

With Pluto throwing around its weight, our laziness might even turn to slothfulness; we don't want to do anything today, which may create scenarios of total inconvenience.

So, if you are one of the signs that might want to fight for the right to party on this day, you'll get laughed at. The party is over zodiac signs. It's time to rejoin the human race, for better or worse. It's time to get to the idea that this is a new year, so get up, get out, and get to work!

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Monday, January 2, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Oh, how you wish you were like other people sometimes, even though just saying that phrase makes you cringe. You are such an individual, and in being the way you are, you tend to get stuck in one attitude, and you can't shake that attitude after a while because you've come to identify with it.

Today is rough for you, Virgo, because you don't seem ready to move on. You don't like the idea of the new year because it always comes with stuff that you find to be fake; all the resolutions that are never kept, all the diets that are never maintained, all the wishes and dreams and hopes and desires that you believe will never come through.

You know you can be negative, and you'll top your scales on this day. Today hits you the wrong way. You don't want to learn, grow or move on. You want to be left alone.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Not only is this not your best day, but it's also the day you don't want to talk about. You'll read this, agree with what's said here, and then you'll close your computer or phone and sneer, knowing that you've been 'seen.'

The cosmos is not only looking at you but also creating situations for you to hurdle yourself over, and yet, you have no interest. What's tugging on you today is this weird expectation that's going on, on Earth as if, just because it's a brand new year, you are somehow supposed to turn into a brand new person.

Well, that's not about to happen, certainly not today, right, Libra? You are tired of hearing everyone talk about their beautiful, prosperous life, and while you might have one of your own, you find it annoying to hear about it coming from others. Selfish, maybe, but do you care? Nah.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You will take Muhammed Ali's quote all the way today, as you will float like a butterfly in how you go about your business today, and you will sting like a bee when someone dares to criticize you or suggest you do things differently.

You feel like this day would be a lot better if you were just left to your own devices, and yet, that's not about to happen. Saturn's energy seems to want to restrict your creativity, which bums you out.

What's especially bothersome is that you rarely have the 'get up and go' to engage in creative projects fully, so when you finally DO get up the energy, the last thing you want is for something ultimately Saturn-ish to happen to you.

Today, you will be halted in your tracks and prevented from furthering. This will anger and upset you, causing your entire day to waste. You are thwarted too easily, Aquarius. Stand up for yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.