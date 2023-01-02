The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, January 3, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, January 03, 2023:

Aries

Choose your battles wisely, Aries. Some arguments are not worth having. Consider if winning a discussion is worth hurting a person's pride that you know is weaker than your own.

Taurus

Money can be a hot topic, especially after the holiday. People don't always say when they are struggling with finances. They may act moody and irritable when the bills come in. Ask what's wrong and how you can show emotional support during a trying time.

Gemini

Today, you might be the one who needs a bit of personal space. Ask for it, Gemini. You don't always need to be the person who entertains others when they are visiting the town. Maybe they would enjoy sightseeing on their own.

Cancer

Bringing up the past and holding a grudge resolves little. If significant problems still need to be addressed, why not invite your partner to work on them in a new way? Maybe their more open to counseling now that the new year is here.

Leo

Friends can tell when something is bothering you or wrong in your dating life. Admit to the elephant in the room. Talk about it with your best friend. That is what they are there for.

Virgo

You want respect from others and when their tone seems to be sarcastic and difficult it can be hard for you to accept. Today you may feel even more sensitive to matters you feel have been discussed. It may be time for a new approach.

Libra

Faith in love can only take things so far. The actions involved in your relationship must match their words. Giving a person the benefit of the doubt is kind, but you deserve to be loved in the way you desire and need.

Scorpio

Plan your next mini-vacation. You and your partner will benefit from a bit more one-on-one time. Consider the future and when you can both use some of your time-off to have fun without any distractions.

Sagittarius

The closer you are, the more willing you may be to argue about little things. You may be at that place in your relationship where you are starting to see the side each other hides from the world. This could be a good thing and mean you're intimacy has deepened.

Capricorn

Love is work, but it is also meant to be fun. You have to plan some adventure every once in a while to lighten things up. Don't let your time together become a list of problems to solve. Plan something fun, light-hearted and simple.

Aquarius

The embers of passion continue to burn. They are your waking thought and the last thing on your mind. Today, you may conclude that you have found 'The one.' Let them know.

Pisces

Are you thinking you'd like to start a family? The idea of becoming a long-term couple can be scary, but when you feel in your heart that things are right, it's something to consider and talk about openly.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.