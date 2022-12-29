The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, December 30 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, December 30, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, December 30, 2022:

Aries

Self-respect is a building block to all relationships, and it's important to set boundaries for your love life and all areas of your life right now. A boss may try to overstep boundaries by contacting you during family time. Think about what is best before establishing a pattern. you do not wan to maintin.

Taurus

The couple that meditates together may stay together. You may be looking for a greater spiritual connection with your partner, and they may not feel the same way right now. Go on it on your own. Leading by example can be a wonderful way to start a new routine with your mate, and gives them time to want what you have in your life.

Gemini

Consider what you need to keep to yourself. It's good to know where the line in the sand is drawn for your love. You may not be ready to give all of yourself to a person you've begun to date. Love does take time, and if you need to take things slow, don't rush.

Cancer

What do you need in a partner? it's good to have a list, even if you decide not to follow it. Be open to having standards and sticking to them You can't know who you will love, but you can control the process.

Leo

What do you need from a relationship partner? If you are looking for someone who builds you up in life, then set your mind to be the person that they will need too by living the type of lifestyle you both deserve.

Virgo

Romance is an inside job. Sometimes it's good to date yourself. Be ready and willing to go out and have fun, even when you are single.

Libra

Make your house feel like a home. Light a candle for dinner. Buy yourself flowers. Romance starts with you.

Scorpio

Speak well into your life. It is so easy to say something negative to yourself, but try to resist the temptation to do so.

Sagittarius

Love is an investment of time and energy. You can always work for more money, but time is something you can never get back from a relationship. So be selective with whom you give your energy away to.

Capricorn

Trust your intuition. When you are unsure about the status of a relationship, don't be afraid to ask where you stand. You need to know so you aren't stuck in limbo making decisions as though you're a couple when you are not.

Aquarius

Things can't change the past, but you can work toward a brighter relationship. Cheating does not always have to be a dealbreaker, and if your heart tells you to give a partner a second chance, then listen to what it says and see where this can lead.

Pisces

It's hard to get out of a friend zone. You may feel like you're working hard to earn someone's love, but if they aren't showing signs of interest, it's time to read the writing that's on the wall.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.