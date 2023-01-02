The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 3, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jan 02, 2023
Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, January 3, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, January 03, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Tower, reverse
Look at you, Aries. You dodged a bad day and things are going to go much better than you had original thought. Chuck the worry. It’s time to smile.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Magician, reverse
Sometimes you have to just drop the ball and let someone else pick it up. You can’t solve every problem in the world. It’s not easy to quit since you are the type to always finish what you start. But this time around, letting go is a win.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Four of Wands
It is one thing to want to hit a goal but a plan is needed. Today, work on scheduling and removing barriers to your dreams.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
You cannot always know what people are hiding from you. It’s better to avoid reducing yourself to checking through their phone or going through a wallet. If someone is hiding something from you, eventually, it will come to the light.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Three of Cups
This is a creative time for you, Leo. Your imagination is wild and you are eager to put those ideas down to paper.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The World, reverse
It feels as though the universe dropped the ball, and now you need to be the one to pick it up and carve your own way. Today hard work is what pays off for you.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Five of Pentacles
Problems often find themselves in finances and today the situation may help you to finally make the improvements you know are necessary. This can include a budget.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Star, reverse
Lost faith can be regained if you allow yourself to let the guards drop. It’s not easy to forgive yourself for putting your trust in someone or something that feels as though it failed you. But there’s a lot of blessings that came from this and for that you feel thankful.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Devil, reverses
You have finally figured out what you need most and it’s not a problem from the past. You’re able to avoid being caught up in temptation. You are stronger than ever today!
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Two of Cups, reverse
Your feelings are sorted out and you know where this relationship stands. Now that you’re much stronger you won’t give your heart away so easily. You’ll wait until you know it’s right.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: The Fool
You knew what you wanted and you went full steam ahead to get it. There’s things you missed out on but that does not make a difference to you right now. This is your meeting with destiny.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Sun
When bad experiences are finally gone the memories remain. Right now to recall it’s hurtful but one day you’ll see this time as your moment of greatest strength.
