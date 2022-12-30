The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 31, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, December 31, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

We have wonderful things in store for us, and even on days when life seems complicated and harsh, there's a life lesson to be learned, a vision for the future and an opportunity to rise above it all.

Today's tarot reveals the future we may not see for ourselves now.

The day's numerology is a 4; the Manager invites us to arrange our schedule for optimum success.

the Tarot card for today is the Hierophant which is about religion and traditional ways of doing things.

We all find ways to do things that become trusted and true routines that are almost sacred, but sometimes change is needed. Today may be the day you decide to change things in an improved way.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death

Well, Aries, you did it. You made it to 2023, and now that the last day of the year has arrived, it's time to close the book and shut down the show. Use today for reflection, and remember the best is yet to come. So long, 2022!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You've got plans, Taurus, and you are a fireball of energy ready to make things happen. With so many items on your to-do list, it's time to prioritize what you want to focus on first. You don't want to spread your attention too thinly, so get organized.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Change is great until you start to realize that there are things you will no longer get to do and others you have never done before.

This moment of uncertainty can leave you feeling lost. But, you are great at pulling it all together. You'll get it all figured out in no time at all.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength

Deep inside of you is a warrior full of great strength and grit. As the saying goes, "You never realize how strong you are until you have to be."

The last day of the month of the entire year can have you holding your breathe ready to jump into the next phase of your life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Wow, look at you, Leo, making big changes and going for your dreams. There's no stopping you now that you've faced your fears, and a few demons and begun to take that first step.

You are creating what you want in this life, and even though it's not going to be easy making sacrifices that others don't, you'll be so much happier living life on your own terms.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Things are not what you wanted them to be and it can be a disappointing feeling. Don't be yourself up for not getting it right and perfect this time around.

You did all you could, and now with your lessons learned you will grow, improve, and do much better!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Harsh words have been spoken and when mean things are said it's impossible to take them back.

You may accept their apology but your heart remains hurt at this time. Perhaps it's time to walk away as far as you can not just for space, but so they can see what life would be like without you as a couple. Consequences may teach what your forgiveness cannot.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

You see a red flag there, Scorpio so do not ignore it. You don't want to be the one who said you should have listened to your heart.

You know when something is good for you and when it isn't. It's better to hurt a little bit now than a lot-a-bit later.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

The past can only have as much impact on your life as you allow it to. Like a mountain, the steepest part is the initial leg of your journey.

You're so close to the top, and cone you get there, it's smooth sailing down the other side.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

When you are uncertain about what to do, give yourself time to figure it all out. You don't want to pull someone into your confusion. Ask for the extra time and space.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Stand your ground, Aquarius. You have given this decision a lot of thought, and why should you change your mind about people-please?

It will only cause you to feel resentment and anger. You don't need that in your life. Choose inner peace.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Life is filled with surprises and a few adventures. With all the changes going on right now it's enough to make your head spin.

The world is overwhelming to you at the moment, but by the end of the day it can smooth itself out.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.