The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 28, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Today's tarot card reading reveals our strongest side is where we collectively lean. We have a lot to get through before the end of the year, and it appears that each of us will rise above the challenges and do a great job managing what's on our plates.

What advice will come your way? Check out your zodiac sign to find out more.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation can be a good thing if channeled in the right way.

Your ambitious side may have you thinking it's OK to skip lunch and a daily workout and cut personal corners but resist.

All these practices help you to be the sharp person that you are. Stick to what works.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Death

The loss of a loved one during this time of year is a stern reminder of how precious life is.

It's time to honor their memory by doing things you know they would want you to do. Be happy and embrace the moments as they come.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Sun

A lot of wonderful things are headed your way. You are paying close attention to both the positive and negative in your world.

After the sunshine is a storm that wipes the slate clean and behind each dark cloud is a rainbow.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

From the start, the day is filled with a type of chaos few people can understand.

This is a day meant for a strong cup of coffee and a will that comes from deep down in your soul. Hang in there, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

You may be drifting in and out of your daydreams during today's Zoom calls while the boss talks about topics you aren't sure you believe in.

This is one of those days where doodling and powering through are necessary. While you didn't get a snow day or an extra personal day off, five o'clock will arrive soon!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You're still in shop until you drop mode, and a part of you is tired of waiting for 'tomorrow' to get what you want from life.

You'll need to tap into your patient side to avoid overspending on Amazon and filling your cart with everything you want to make your house pretty. Be frugal, Virgo. Wait until you have saved up a little or paid off this month's credit cards.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Today's work gossip of weekend drama may have you sitting there thinking how fortunate you are that your life has turned for the wiser.

You used to be in other people's shoes, and as the school of hard knocks taught you to want not to do, it will also be learned by your friend. They will figure it out!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

That ex-text is still sitting on your cell phone read, and you're so glad you have not replied to their 'I miss you" message.

This is not a type to be weak-willed. You know where it will lead. Delete the message and screen shot it if you need the reminder, but your goodbye was for good reason. Don't go back on the promise you made to yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Decisions bring consequences, so be sure you want to go out with someone you aren't interested in.

You might think it will work out, and they understand you want friendship, but hurt feelings can still happen when their expectations are so much more.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Money matters, and now that you have a few goals, it's time to get to work.

A part-time job or side gig can be a great way to bring in some extra income and pocket it for a rainy day or your next big project.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World

You set out to accomplish a big goal, and look at you; you did it. You are ready to start a new project, but permit yourself to appreciate the completion of this one first.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Recovery from a bad breakup is a long road, and there will be moments when you discover a few mistakes you made as you heal and rebuild your life.

You might not have anticipated this relationship ending, and it's hard, but you will see it's best for you in the long run.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.