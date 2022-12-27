The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 28, 2022

Three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on December 28. 2022, and there's a specific reason why they experience good vibes in their relationships.

December 28 is here to treat our minds like a fire in a fireplace; if we stoke those flames, we get a beautiful result. In the same way, our love lives need that occasional stoking.

On Wednesday, if we choose, we can stir up our partners and get a rise out of them, but we might have the most incredible and unexpected conversation with them. Today is for raising intelligent love as if it were a crop; if we do the right thing, we end up with a healthy field of love in full bloom.

We have three major astrological transits today that will assist us in taking our love lives to the next step. For the sake of our fantasies and our willingness to share secrets with our romantic partner, we have Venus sextile Neptune.

While Venus is doing its thing, it will also be in sextile formation with the Moon, and the Moon will be sextile with Mercury. We're looking at great conversations and profound discoveries here. On this day, if you are in a relationship, you will have the chance to add something very special to the situation, especially if you are one of the three signs mentioned here today.

It's the last hump day of the year, meaning things feel like dragging. It’s time to kick back if we can, so we can concentrate more on relaxation than on the stress of all that awaits us in 2023. Grab your partner and hunker down to enjoy each other's company. It's OK to stay home to enjoy the day. You never know what kind of stimulating conversations you may have.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 28. 2022:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You are one of the few people who enjoy the end of the year as you don't take on the weight of the world as your own to carry. You'd rather take things lightly and settle in with your romantic partner until either the ball drops or you both fall asleep waiting.

Being that it's still only Wednesday (two snaps) and you have very little to do until the actual dropping of the ball, it would seem that today provides you and your partner with the free time to be your true selves — a thing both of you have come to know as a luxury, rather than something you can count on.

Being yourself makes you feel outrageously good and inspires your partner to let their hair down. Who knows, Capricorn, this might even be the beginning of a new attitude, something to take on for the next year. As for today, you'll be enjoying your home life and the person you share that space with.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Venus sextile Neptune has your mind spinning on this day, and the ideas you keep coming up with are the kind that needs to be shared but do you want to share such thoughts with another? With Moon sextile Mercury hanging around, you'll want to, and you know who you can run to at times like these: your romantic partner.

You know this person is open and always interested in whatever you have to say, and even though your ideas can be cray-cray at times, it appears that your partner is into it even more.

What you love about them is that they are open-minded and do not get offended easily. On this day, you'll not only reveal a lifelong fantasy to your loved one, but you'll come to a new appreciation for their ability to flow with you. This person is good to you, Aquarius; it looks like you got yourself a winner.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today is when you and your partner get yourselves into one of those famous giddy fits of hysteria, as the jokes you tell each other are good and Hall of Fame material.

One of the reasons the two of you got together in the first place was because you recognized that deep sense of humor in each other, and once you got a taste of that kind of laughter, you were both sold on each other, hook, line and sinker. Because this week seems to drag like a bag of wet cement, you'll both grow bored and antsy.

This energy leads to the giddiness that directly results from frustration; once that happens, the laughter never stops. You are both so hilariously dark in your humor that even when no one else gets your jokes or appreciates them, you and your mate don't mind because you laugh too hard to notice anyone else or their opinion.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.