The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Look to the stars for your daily horoscope and the astrology forecast for Wednesday, December 28, 2022/ Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs while the Sun is in Capricorn and the Moon is in Pisces.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Everyone deals with imposter syndrome at some point in time. Your fear of failure is valid because you have never done this before.

But, once you wrap your mind around the fact that this is a challenge you worked toward, you will begin to envision yourself growing into the person you need to be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This was a friendship for a season. You may have thought nothing in the world could tear the two of you apart.

But life took you both in new directions, and now you've outgrown one another. It's time to be friends who are distant, even though there will always be love in your heart for the time you shared as besties.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

At work, there are a few things you'd like to take off of your plate. You know you are only one person, and you try your best.

But delegating a task to someone who can handle it and do it much better than you is best for the company, and that's what you are going to aim for.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Some beliefs worked when you were younger, but now that you've grown into a beautiful, independent, critical-thinking adult, you know better.

You know that believing in fairy tales or stories others have told you is unwise. You have to find out certain things for yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Secrets seem to hold a lot of power, but once they are brought to light they no longer are as scary as you thought.

You are ready to open up and share the things you've been keeping to yourself. One surprise you may discover is that a friend already knew, and was just waiting for you to say it aloud to them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your relationship is undergoing some changes, and it's time to redefine what you want to experience as a couple.

When love is still there, it can be scary to sense an emotional disconnect, but there's always a way to grow closer again if you both are willing to do the work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There may be a new and improved way to do a task that you've always done by hand or manually.

Today, explore options and opportunities to use technology or outside resources to take mundane jobs off your hands and save time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Romance is not always the same for everyone. What you find to be romantic may be much different from your partner. Today, look for ways to meet in the middle.

You may not know what this will look like, but to reconnect in your love life, it's essential to try.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are ready to claim your freedom and be your decision-maker.

You may be assuming many more responsibilities than you are accustomed to this week, but when liberty calls your name, you don't think twice about what needs to be done to claim it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It takes one word to break down the wall built during a fight. You may be longing for a friend to say they are sorry and apologize for their behavior.

Pride has gotten in the way, but with the new year coming, they may be starting to see things in a new light and come around.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

New year. New you, and you are ready to make friends with similar interests. It's time to break from toxic friendships and start networking with others.

Check out meetup groups or take a class that allows you to learn and chat with other people looking to enter a similar field.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are ready to take your career in a new direction, and to do that; you will want to stop handling things that no longer fit with your long-term goals.

Plan to have a talk with your supervisor to see if there are any promotional opportunities you qualify for.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.