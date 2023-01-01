The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 2, 2023

Moon trine Venus paves the way for lovers today, which refers to older, established relationships and the new ones that are just now forming.

The bonds we create on this day are lasting, and the relationships we are already in will flourish. We are looking at how two people can be brought together to fulfill a dream.

With the help of Moon sextile Neptune, we will look at those dreams as possibilities. Our aim is true, and our goals are reachable.

In love and romance, everything is possible. We didn't come this far only to turn around, and with this being only the second day of the year, we are filled with purpose: we wish to join hands with our loved ones and renew our vows. In new relationships, the main concept will be open and honest communication.

And for certain zodiac signs, this is all we need to feel good about where our love lives are heading.

Venus is in Aquarius today, so we know that the way we do things is our way alone; we do not 'live up to expectations' nor do we do things according to 'the book.'

We are independent, and our desire for love doesn't come from feeling empty; we are filled with the love of self, and because of this, we are better people for the ones we've chosen to share our lives with.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 2, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

With all of the Venus energy going around, you cannot help but feel that things are going your way. So far, this week is starting to show some serious promise, especially where your love life is concerned.

You and the person you are with seem to be very conscious that a new year has begun, and while that carries some pressure with it, it also lets you know that you've got each other, and in this cold, cruel world, that's saying something.

You feel good about the state of your romance because the respect seems to be high and the drama low. Your initial distrust of relationships, in general, is something you can now leave behind.

It's great to trust in the person you are with, and now that you trust your person one hundred percent, everything seems to be falling into the right places.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What gives you energy today is that you have decided with your life: you will not let the little, meaningless things distract you. In the past, you've allowed this kind of thing to derail you completely, and in love, that's a total no-no.

Your partner isn't furniture; you have to pay attention to them, and as soon as you figure this out, it will become one of your greatest pleasures.

On this day, you'll be supported by the powers of communication, and by merely using words the right way (which you will be doing), you'll be able to steer this relationship of yourself into a place of peace and promise.

You've always wanted things to go smoothly, and now know you were part of the problem. Today is the day you take yourself out of the problem-making machinery and into the progressive, positive-thinking side of yourself. What you say has importance, so make it good!

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Today feels particularly good to you, as it's been a while since you and your love have had this kind of time to yourselves. Today feels like a vacation with the last couple of weeks behind you.

What makes itself known today is this feeling of newness, as if everything you say and do has potential; you will find that your partner agrees with everything you say or suggest.

When your minds meet, sparks fly, and so much comes out of it in terms of inspiration. This is the day you realize that you and your partner can work together and that all good ideas don't just come from you.

You are finally open to hearing your loved one out, and to your great discovery, you will find them brilliant, creative and original. Time to work together!

