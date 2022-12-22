The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, December 23, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, December 23, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, December 23, 2022:

Aries

Lead with kindness. Sometimes it's better to swallow your pride and listen a bit longer despite believing a person is wrong.

It's good to let people air out their grievances, as they may come to a conclusion that solves the problem.

Taurus

Yes, love does still exist. Not being able to find the person you want to share your life with does not mean it's impossible to find or that it does not exist anymore. Be patient. Things come around to you when the timing is right.

Gemini

A true friend will do what it is that they say.

A person who has given their word to be there for you may seem to have dropped the ball. Giving them the benefit of the doubt may be necessary, but don't be afraid to ask them if they have changed their mind. Take a gentle approach.

Cancer

Relationships go through changes. You may be at a point in your relationship where things feel more like friends than lovers.

This is where you decide to make things work by growing closer together. Aim to do things that you both love so you are reminded of how you are a team.

Leo

Negotiate. You may dislike doing a particular chore, and your partner is great at it.

Today, discuss how you can work on each other's strengths to minimize weaknesses.

Virgo

Try something you've never done before. You are ready to have a romantic adventure that's as different and unique as you are. Be sure to take lots of pictures and share your fun with others. You'll be the couple that makes everyone else feel a bit jealous!

Libra

Family is what you decide to make of it. You and your partner get to define what you need your relationship to be like and how you want to reflect your love out to the world.

Scorpio

Be open to hearing constructive criticism, as it can help you to change and grow into a better person. This is a beautiful time for healing and growth. You may not have seen the value in this process until now.

Sagittarius

Make use of what you already have as frugality can be a wonderfully attractive trait for the right person. It's good to be a saver, and to honor yourself in this way.

Capricorn

Ask yourself what your dreams are when it comes to love. You might be surprised by how your longings and desires have changed and evolved with time.

Aquarius

Things you once thought were so important are no longer essential to what you hoped your lover would be. You are growing to see love for all its traits and facets and it's an exciting time in your life.

Pisces

Love can be work, but you're willing to carry your part and do all you can to make things work. It's always better when you and your partner can build one another up and share in each other's hopes and dreams.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.