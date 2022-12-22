The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 23, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, December 23, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, December 23, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

The days are going by so quickly, and the big day is almost here. You may feel underprepared with a few things left to do, but no worries.

You'll make it through with flying colors and do amazingly well. You do well under pressure.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Don't close your mind or heart to love this time of year. Expectations about what the holiday ought to be can leave you feeling disappointed.

Instead, focus on what is and embrace what is happening now. There's something new around the corner, and you are meant to learn from this moment.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Feel good about the possibilities, Gemini. An important message is coming to you to let you know that you will receive what you asked for.

There may be a delay in getting your confirmation, but the universe is showing a sign that the answer will be yes!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Just be you. There is something magical about you today. Your charm and wonderfully creative side are both attractive and contagious.

You bring out the best in others, and your imagination brightens the day for everyone you come into contact with.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Stand strong. You may not have felt like you could take the lead, but you have grown by leaps and bounds during this testing of your character.

You have proven yourself to handle the pressure of leadership; now it's your pave the way for another.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You bought what you could, and even though it was hard to make your dollars stretch this holiday you did it.

Once things are done, and everyone is happy with a pocket full of positive memories it will be time to save!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

You have experienced a few problematic moments that awakened your spirit to what is happening in the world around you.

Being woken up from such a deep mental sleep has its negative side, but you may have been protected from specific experiences that were not good for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

They will reach out but not when you want or expect it to happen.

As they say, "A watched pot of water never boils." so as soon as you stop paying close attention to your email or cell phone, the message you've waited for will come through.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

When a person tries to overly control how you spend money or what you do with finances, there's a hidden fear in their mind.

They may be thinking there's. Not enough for the future. Scarcity mindsets can be difficult to cope with.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You pick up the energy around you so quickly today that it can be hard on your heart to process.

Others may not have the same level of awareness that you do. So, if you try to explain what you're experiencing, it may fall on ears that aren't able to hear your truth.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

A big bear hug is what you need, and when you have the chance to give a friend or loved one a tight arm-wrapping hug, it will feel extra special.

The best healing moments are freely shared with someone you know who understands you like no one else.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

You are putting a smile on everyone's face just by being there and showing your love.

It does not require money or a fancy gift to make a day special. All you need to do is enjoy the little things that life has to offer.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.