The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, December 27, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Aries

Today, you not only learn from love but a lesson that you struggled with finally comes around full circle.

You find yourself in a position where you help a friend or partner understand a truth that is hard to grasp when in a complicated relationship.

Taurus

What's your philosophy about love, Taurus? You may change your point of view of what it means to be in a committed relationship.

This decision may come by way of a challenge where your partner wants to explore open partnerships or something a bit out of the box for you. It may be tough to consider, but you are more open-minded this week.

Gemini

There are certain things you do not want others to know about your relationship. Having your significant other air out their grievances online or even to a friend over the phone can leave you blushing and confused.

Approach the situation with a bit more maturity and a higher level of thinking. There could be a learning curve or misunderstanding to work out in conversation.

Cancer

Your relationship grows a bit stronger each and every day. You may be at a place where you are finally on the other side of a difficult season.

The light is beginning to shine at the end of the tunnel and it fosters a strong sense of hope in your heart.

Leo

Ask if you want help with chores or errands that need to be done but you feel overwhelmed doing it alone.

You often shoulder responsibilities without thinking twice but now you may feel differently. Healthy relationships are constantly growing and re-shifting priorities, and it's good to practice asking for what you need.

Virgo

It's time to have a couple's meeting and talk about the upcoming year.

Bring your planners, agendas, and goals with you. Use today to black out any important dates that you both need to have freed for each other.

Libra

You need your home to feel like it is a place where you can let your guards down and relax.

Clear away clutter in the bedroom and start to get organized. Once everything is in its place a sense of harmony can be restored in your mind and also in your relationship.

Scorpio

It's time to set down some roots and become involved in your community as a couple. See what types of events you may like to attend together.

From church to local theatres and to business networking meetings, it's wonderful to show the world how you work well as a team and power couple.

Sagittarius

It's time to update passwords and reinforce your privacy and security online and on paper.

Check to see who you have listed as your emergency contact. If you have recently gone through a breakup consider changing passwords and pins that may have been shared with your former partner for privacy purposes.

Capricorn

Do something that makes you feel beautiful on the inside and out.

Go for a spa day; get your nails done and pamper yourself. You will feel so much sexier when you do something fun and relaxing just for yourself.

Aquarius

A lesson is learned the hard way, but as tough as it may have been, you're now mastery of your own heart.

You have faced your inner demons and won; which is a wonderful thing to be proud of.

Pisces

Friends often are the people who help you to hold it together. Find a trusted friend who is a shoulder to lean on and tells you the things you need to hear, even when they are difficult to say.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.