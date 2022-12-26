The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 27, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Today will keep you on your toes, Aries. Things are moving faster than you may have expected. Be careful not to overreact if caught by surprise.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

A brilliant idea is worth exploring. You get an amazingly insightful thought about a project you're working on. Be sure to follow it to see where the trail leads.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

It's time to be creative. it's a wonderful day for starting a new DIY project on your home. Think small and simple. Find the easiest way to get things done.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Less is more today. Your feelings have you working through a tough situation. Don't try to fix it all at once. Take it slow and be intentional.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You are in a power position. Your determination and grit are an asset to you. It helps others view you with respect and admiration.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

It only takes one good day to make. big change. You are learning to hold on to your dreams and to believe in yourself.

You may feel inhibited at times. In those moments when your confidence feels low, push through.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Things happen. You may not plan for a matter to go in a negative direction but life has a funny way of taking twists and turns in order to find your fate and destiny.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

You get an important message. You may hear a point of view or enjoy some banter that reveals a truth you needed to know.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Get organized. You are hoping to expand your homestead and have more of what you want. It's a lot easier said than done; but whatever you decide to do, keep looking for that dream home. You never know when it will manifest in your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

You have a kind heart and are a big softie. Your sweet and tender nature is the side people see in you today, and it's when you shine your brightest.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

It's one of those days when you need to curl up on the couch and get lost in a good book. Find your favorite title and listen to it on audiobooks or check out the online version. Your mind is ready to enjoy a good story.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Write your vision down and craft a mission statement. it's always good to have what you want to accomplish in writing to help you commit to your dream and goal.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.