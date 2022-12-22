The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 23, 2022

For December 23, 2022, to be lucky in love for three zodiac signs, one must be aware that love is sensible, works according to a schedule, and turns to the proper conversation if there is an issue.

This is Capricorn season, and not only that, we also have the New Moon in Capricorn, so that means double the fun or, as we like to say, "the pressure is on now."

The day's energy is pure Capricorn, with a touch of Moon square Jupiter. This means that everything is perfect as long as it goes our way.

And, it does go our way because we who are at the mercy of these particular transits feel as though we've got the special relationship, the affair that succeeds, the love story that prevails. We may be in our world with these thoughts, but the truth is, during the New Moon in Capricorn, we are the ones who choose how we perceive the state of our love lives, and on this day, all we can see is good-good-good.

What makes today feel so good is that we can count on what we have; we are secure in our love lives, and we trust that life can only improve during this time. The New Moon is always representative of hope and potential, and during this New Moon in Capricorn, three zodiac signs in astrology will feel like it's OK to hope and dream of a bright future. We also know that it will not happen unless we participate in creating it, so off we go. The future is bright.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 23, 2022:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have recently decided to give it another go. It's not that you and your partner were planning on breaking up or anything like that, but you have considered it. During the New Moon in Capricorn, you'll feel the pangs of sentimentality. As it throws you back into a world of good memories and unforgettable moments together, you will come around again.

You want to hope; you can't forfeit this relationship just yet, and if you could stop the negative progression, you'd step right in front of it as if it were a speeding train. You are dedicated to this relationship, and even though you've seen if it comes close to ending, the New Moon in Capricorn inspires you to stick it out. Besides, who wants a hassle in one's love life during the holiday season? You want to walk into the new year arm-in-arm with the person you love, and you will. Know this.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What makes you feel exceptionally lucky during the New Moon in Capricorn is the idea that you and your partner feel free enough to express yourselves honestly to one another. This is no small potatoes, as lack of decent conversation is one of the biggest determinants in a long-term love affair.

But you and your partner jumped over those hurdles, and the confidence you both have shows in big ways today. This is also due to Moon square Jupiter's influence, as it helps us to understand just how important being free within a relationship is. What others may fear is what the two of you love, and that is the idea of fully trusting the person you are with to the point where it's never questioned if you do things on your own. You are free to be who you want to be while staying together.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You will be reacting more to Moon square Jupiter today than to the New Moon in Capricorn, as you feel generous and in the mood to do something super sweet for the person you are with. Hey, it's the season to be jolly, and you can't help yourself; you are on board with jolliness, and your kind nature is infectious. Your partner knows the entire world looks beautiful when your mood is bright.

Because you are so filled with hope and the joy of giving, you will be able to get out of your way so that all the good things can return to you tenfold. Note this: you have worked on this, Capricorn. This is the result of much introspection and self-analysis. You worked hard to become the kind person you are today, and your partner benefits from this exponentially.

