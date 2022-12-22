The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, December 23, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Friday, December 23, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today brings with it a New Moon in Capricorn a the 1st degree. The New Moon is a dark lunar event where we get a celestial download from the universe related to themes of that particular zodiac sign.

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, so this is a heavy energy. Saturn is Father Time, and associated with things like judgment, big government and stoic mindsets.

This New Moon event is in the wake of Yule, and the Winter Solstice, where the darkest night of the year has taken place because the Sun is being reborn.

We are encouraged today to look at our own shadow side and to make a promise to change. We have a a week to prepare for the new year to arrive where we all feel ready to be resolute to make change happen.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, December 23, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You finally get it, Aries. Life has been a bit confusing with Mars retrograde taking place in your communication sector.

But this New Moon brings in a new light where you start to understand your life's purpose and what it is you need to do to make a big change in your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The hard work is no longer ahead of you. You have paid your dues, Taurus, and now that you understand how the universe works, you are ready to embrace this next chapter of your life.

You have a new and improved mindset, and you'll make much better choices this time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A resource comes to you, and it is unexpected. You may receive a type of gift from a friend, lover, partner or colleague.

This extra benefit can open the door to new opportunities in your life. You can invest or begin exploring a career idea you've wanted to test for a long time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love is fun, Cancer. Everyone wants to fall in love with something or someone. Your heart may become ignited by a passion project at work that you feel connected to in a big way.

You may not understand all the facets of this endeavor, but as you headlong into the project, you will discover parts of yourself you did not know existed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Try new things, Leo. Today invites you to explore a few different approaches to your daily routine.

There may be an old way of doing a particular chore that is now inefficient. Consider testing out new strategies to see if a change would work better for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Creativity is a process. A part of you may feel a strong sense of boredom, and despite your desire to always remain active, the lack of something to do can have you planning for the future.

You may begin to think about your next project or a goal that is ambitious to reach. You are inventing the future, and your dreams are part of that process.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Dreams of starting a family of your own may manifest, and this new lunar phase can usher in all sorts of questions about what this means in your life. You may be ready to create room in your home for a little one.

This is an excellent day to have conversations with parents, or even grandparents about what parenthood would be like for you.i

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Clear the negative energy. Tough conversations did not seem appropriate during the holiday season.

Still, a few days after this New Moon in your communication sector, you may feel ready to open up and talk things through. For now, as you process, write your feelings and thoughts down.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's time to change the aesthetic, Sagittarius. You love the freshness of a new experience, so you are ready to recreate the ambiance in your personal space.

There's a part of you that may be redefining all sorts of areas of your life, but for now, personal space is where it all happens.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today is about you. This New Moon takes place in your sign, so you may feel a strong desire to change a part of your life that you felt had become stagnant. Grab a journal or a sheet of paper and write down all your dreams. Start to envision what you want your life to be like in the future.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Before things in life can change, you must decide to do many things differently.

Today's change and letting go of the past start and end with you. You are the catalyst of your growth.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are ready to make new connections and see where life will take you. A part of you has been holding on to what you know, but the looming question of 'what if' has you starting to see the bigger picture.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.