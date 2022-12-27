The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, December 28, 2022

The energy of December 28, 2022, takes a positive spin toward love, romance and socializing with friends. Recently, the month's astrology has been all over the place. There have been challenges but the upside has been worth waiting for.

At times, what is happening in the daily horoscope inspires you to find peace with where you are, yet other times, it instills the drive to change everything in your life.

While an astrological forecast can seem chaotic, there is also a plan within this energy.

If every day were the same, then it would be easy to feel overwhelmed, to do nothing but retreat into your shell and want to forget what seems stressful or challenging.

Instead, there needs to be a balance between feeling motivated to take on change wherever it is showing up in your life and pausing to enjoy it all, giving yourself time to rest.

Today, the Pisces Moon encourages you to look towards the light.

Early in the day, Neptune in Pisces interacts with Venus in Capricorn, making you look for and appreciate the beauty around you.

Venus governs love but also rules all the most beautiful aspects of life.

It helps you to see not just the positive but in the most mundane or chaotic moments; beauty itself can always be found.

Neptune helps to connect you to all your deepest feelings and dreams, so today becomes governed by this ability not just to see beauty everywhere you look but also love.

Venus may rule matters of the heart, but Pisces wrote the book on it.

Together, this energy helps not just to change your perspective towards life in general but also works to influence your relationships.

positively

Romantic relationships have felt challenging lately under this Capricorn's energy that asks you to deal with the logical and the practical and how to set up the most stable of situations for the betterment of your future.

It is worthwhile to move through, yet it seldom gives warm and fuzzy feelings.

Instead of those big conversations today or plans arising, it will be an opportunity to enjoy your relationship with your romantic partner.

This fun-loving, romantic energy continues as the Moon unites with Neptune in Pisces and later with Venus in Capricorn.

Whether it's quality time spent with your partner on a fun midweek date or catching up with close friends, today becomes about enjoying your love for those around you.

Try not to feel like you do not accomplish anything today if all you do is have fun and enjoy time with friends or a romantic partner.

It is part of the balance of the universe, and it is working to give you time to rest, regroup, and enjoy the time you have before the changes start rolling in like waves across your life.

Seldom does it change badly; it usually means that you will have to alter how you do things, but it always brings about an up-level in how you live your life.

Today, change stays at bay while you give yourself a day to enjoy life and the love on the horizon.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Wednesday, December 28, 2022:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Moon is in Pisces again today, carrying over all the good feelings from yesterday. The only change is that instead of just seeing things from a more optimistic perspective, you will feel guided to search out more social interactions with others. Often you can be a bit of a reclusive sign, preferring your own company or even that of pets.

But today becomes about opening yourself up to life and the joy surrounding you. Instead of living in that self-fulfilling prophecy that you are always alone, today, you will go out and see just how many people there are in your life who care about you. This opens you up to receive greater support and encouragement from others which will help you as you begin a new year.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pisces is not your polarizing sign, but because it is considered the sister of Cancer, the benefits are always irreplaceable. Pisces is a water sign that puts intuition first. It feels everything and seeks to enjoy a slower pace in life. It wants to go with the flow, not struggle, and live in a world filled with love.

Today with Neptune in Pisces and the Moon in Pisces, there is a great deal of emotional abundance in the cards for you. Try to leave behind the practical just for today, call out of work, and follow your joy. Think about what would bring you happiness or fulfillment today, and then seek to embrace more.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus is in Taurus today as it is karmically connected to the Pisces Moon. With the Moon and Neptune in Pisces today, there could be a sudden urge to change something within your home or redecorate. For some, there is energy around regarding a bigger change, such as a move. But today, it stems from creating and finding more pleasure within your current space.

Taurus is a sign that prefers the finer things, and Pisces craves romance and comfort. Together it gives you a day to include more of these qualities within your home space. Uranus tends to bring the unexpected, but with the energy today, anything that feels right to you will be positive.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.