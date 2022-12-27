The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Fall In Love Hardest During Venus Sextile Neptune On December 28, 2022

Venus sextile Neptune hits us like a wave of love, and most of us will feel so overwhelmed by this transit's effect on December 28, 2022, that we may laugh for no reason. This is the day when something unexpected happens to us, and for the three zodiac signs in astrology, the unexpected may very well have something to do with love and romance.

Imagine that; one minute, you're sitting around, bored with the snail's pace of the year's end, and blammo! In walks the love of your life out of nowhere, and all you can feel is WOW.

This is the day when someone out there falls so hard in love that heads will spin. If we are one of these people, we will not only be surprised that such a thing could happen to us, not to mention that we might already be in a relationship (yikes!), that we may become giddy over what's happening to us.

This is a bit of a clash, especially if we're already involved with someone. However, if we're not, this could be the beginning of a whole new ball game in love.

We're not talking about a sweet little crush that comes upon us; oh no. We're talking about seeing a total stranger and believing in them so much that we convince ourselves that this is the one and only person for us.

We are smitten hard, and we might even make fools of ourselves over it. Then again, when do we NOT make fools of ourselves regarding love? Get ready to fall all the way down the rabbit hole of love signs. Your turn.

These three zodiac signs will fall in love hardest during Venus sextile Neptune on December 28, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What pushes you over the edge when it comes to falling madly in love is that you seem to have discovered this one person who totally gets your sense of humor, and to you, this is the key to survival. You are always open for a good time, Taurus, and while you've fallen in love before, nobody in your life has ever really made you 'die of laughter' in the way this new person seems to be able to do with ease.

During Venus sextile Neptune, not only will you feel the pangs of love kick in, you will instantly try to figure out what the next move should be, as it won't be easy to jump into a relationship with this new person. You recognize that what you have is a massive crush and that it might not be 'love' love, but still, this person has a 'siren's song' hold on you, and you will not be able to resist it.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are someone who likes to go all the way. Testing the waters is for suckers, in your opinion. Your feeling is, 'what is life worth if not to take chances?' And on this day, you will once again follow your heart where it takes you, and today, December 28, 2022, your heart takes you to love, and we're talking flaming, scorching, incinerating love of the highest magnitude or at least, that's how it feels to you today.

Because of Venus sextile Neptune, you will be put in the position of noticing someone new. As sparkly and shiny as they may be, you feel that there's so much more to know about this person, and your natural curiosity will take you to this person, where you will let them know your feelings. You don't care if you are accepted or rejected; what matters most to you is staying true to yourself, and by announcing your mad love, you will at least know that on this day, you tried.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Rarely do you let your passions get out of hand, merely because you like to keep those passions focused and specific. Today shows you that you are more than you can control as you watch control slip out of your hands and into this crazed crush you have on a certain someone. During Venus sextile Neptune, your crush will feel like love, and it may very well become love for all you know.

What's obvious is that you can't stop thinking about this one person, and you've now got it in your mind that this is the person you should be with, as in forever. Now that's passionate thinking! During this day, you will throw caution and control to the wind, and you will 'wing' it, meaning you're going to go where your heart tells you to go, which, in this case, will be straight to the person whom you now consider to be the love of your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.