Sometimes 'I love you' isn't enough.

It’s tough to argue that one of the best feelings in the world is being in love.

Sometimes it feels like your heart is so full it might actually explode.

The butterflies never seem to escape when you are in deep love — whether it’s been 5 months or 5 years.

While the feelings are so intense, it can be hard to put your exact emotions into words.

But we should all want our partner to know how we feel about them.

By expressing your loving emotions, your relationship will be strengthened through your honesty and encouragement to fight for what matters.

But remember, everyone has their own definition of love, we all recognize deep emotions differently, and at various paces.

Nevertheless, true love is an undeniable heart-fluttering and joy-filled experience.

Here are 40 deep love quotes to put your intense feelings into words.

Always remember that It doesn’t have to be a special occasion to express your love. Instead, you should express your love whenever it feels right — in the moments when you feel the most affection for your significant other.

1. “To the world you may be one person, but to one person you are the world.” — Bill Wilson

2. “I love you and that’s the beginning and end of everything.” — F. Scott Fitzgerald

3. “I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you.” — Roy Croft

4. “You are every reason, every hope, and every dream I’ve ever had.” — Nicolas Sparks

5. “When we are in love we seem to ourselves quite different from what we were before.” — Blaise Pascal

6. “If I know what love is, it is because of you.” — Hermann Hesse

7. “You know it’s love when all you want is that person to be happy, even if you’re not part of their happiness.” — Julia Roberts

8. “You know you’re in love when you don’t want to fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” — Dr. Seuss

9. “If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk in my garden forever.” — Alfred Lord Tennyson

10. “To be your friend was all I ever wanted; to be your lover was all I ever dreamed.” — Valerie Lombardo

11. “I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride.” — Pablo Neruda

12. “My love for you is past the mind, beyond my heart, and into my soul.” — Boris Kodjoe

13. “It was the way you laughed, I knew I wanted that in my life.” — R. M. Drake

14. "So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you.” — Paulo Coelho

15. “We loved with a love that was more than love.” ― Edgar Allen Poe

16. “Love does not consist of gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction.” — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

17. “To love is nothing. To be loved is something. But to love and be loved, that’s everything.”— T. Tolis

18. “I know of no greater happiness than to be with you all the time, without interruption, without end.” — Franz Kafka

19. “Love is what you’ve been through with somebody.” — James Thurber

20. “Patience is the mark of true love. If you truly love someone, you will be more patient with that person.” — Thich Nhat Hanh

21. “The water shines only by the sun. And it is you who are my sun.” — Charles de Leusse

22. “I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more.” — Angelita Lim

23. “Loving you never was an option. It was a necessity.” — Truth Devour

24. “For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul.” — Judy Garland

25. “Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same.” — Emily Brontë

26. “Love is a great master. It teaches us to be what we never were.” — Moliere

27. “Loving you is not a task, loving you is a privilege and I’m grateful for that.” — Keshav Sharma

28. “When I connect the dots, they always lead to you.” — Perry Poetry

29. “I loved you yesterday, loving you still, always have, and always will.” — Elaine Davis

30. “I don’t love you for looks, or your body, but because you can sing a song that only I can hear.” — Oscar Wilde

31. “I want you. All of you. Your flaws. Your mistakes. Your imperfections. I want you, and only you.” — John Legend

32. “The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you.” — Jalaluddin Rumi

33. “Lovers don’t finally meet somewhere. They are in each other all along.” — Rumi

34. “That’s when you know you love someone ... when you can’t experience anything without wishing the other person was there to see it, too.” — Kaui Hemmings

35. “When you love someone, you love the whole person, just as he or she is, and not as you would like them to be.” — Leo Tolstoy

36. “I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” — Leo Christopher

37. “Love is just a word, but you bring it definition.” — Eminem

38. “To lose balance sometimes for love is part of living a balanced life.” — Elizabeth Gilbert

39. “Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” — Lao Tzu

40. “You were my first and my last. There shall never be another you. You are a lifetime, you are my life.” — Malika E. Nura

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers relationship, self-love, spirituality, and entertainment topics.