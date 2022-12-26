The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Party During Sun Sextile Moon On December 27, 2022

Three zodiac signs want to party during the Sun Sextile Moon on December 27, 2022, and enjoy what's left of 2022.

"When in Rome." This cliche comes to mind for many this week, as this week is all about the party, and if Rome is throwing a big party, then we do what Romans do when in Rome.

This week has us anticipating the big New Year's Eve party at the end of the week, and for some, this is a time for joyous merrymaking and total abandon. Welcome to Sun sextile Moon, where the party is just getting started.

Who wants to party this week? We do, we do! Now, we have to get through this incredibly long and dull week. Now that's hard to do when you know you'll be letting your hair down on the weekend, but the entire week is about sitting around, waiting.

Ack! Work isn't as stressful, and the holiday season is just about over. It's as if we're all in this bizarre limbo state, and on this day, all we can do is know that there will be signs of life showing up at the party this coming weekend.

What will we be wearing to this party? Will it be wild and untamed, or black tie, white gown? Will we be sloshing around like irresponsible fools, or will we enjoy ourselves in moderation?

For those zodiac signs who love to party, this day only acts as a stimulant; we know it's coming, and we can't wait to get there. Let the good times roll, baby. We will be there with bells on our heads. Let's do this.

The three zodiac signs who want to party during the Sun Sextile Moon on December 27, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's a good reason today practically makes you obsess over the party coming your way on the weekend, which is because you want to show off. You want people to be wowed by your appearance, as you've recently spent a lot of time 'improving' yourself, and you want to be acknowledged.

You've gone through a lot this year, and on December 27, you feel your experience has left you even stronger than before. You crave the interaction of friends, but even more so, the opportunity to dance. You haven't danced in such a long time, and this kind of physical movement has always freed your mind. You need this. You must dance away your sorrows to reunite with your beautiful self again.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are someone who attends raves, festivals and concerts. If you can, you show up everywhere. You have so much youthful energy that you must express yourself in wild movement and perhaps even a little screaming. That would be joyful screaming, of course, but it's something you love to do.

During Sun sextile Moon, you'll feel as though you've been handed a personal invitation by the gods to attend the most insane rave of the year, and now that this kind of wild partying is on your mind, it's the only thing you can think of.

You have a party to attend on the weekend, and that means you have hours and hours and hours to plan your stunning wardrobe because, as we all know, when you show up, you bring the party with you, and your attire is only part of the dazzling array of thrills to come.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have had enough of the revelations and the self-discoveries. Wow, you can pat yourself on the back for being the most self-reflective person in the bunch, but all of these revelations have tired you out; you have gone over your limit when it comes to figuring stuff out about yourself, and right about now, during Sun sextile Moon, you are much more interested in having fun.

You don't want to know how much you've grown or how far you've come. It all sounds like 'yada yada yada' to you now.

You need a severe break; you need to party your tush off, and you mean to fulfill this need asap. The good thing is that, while nothing will happen on this day, December 27, you will be invited to attend something special over the weekend. Wishes do come true, Aquarius. The party awaits; your pumpkin has arrived.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.