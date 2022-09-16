50 Self-Reflection Quotes To Encourage Your Personal Growth

No matter where you are in life, there is always room for self-improvement.

Growing as a person is a big task, but these self-reflection quotes give you a starting point by allowing you to see what areas of your life could use some TLC.

Whether you want to start living a healthier lifestyle or land that promotion, bettering yourself is always a good idea — you just have to start.

What’s important is to never give up the fight to become a better version of yourself. You can't reach new heights if you remain stagnant in your life but it can be difficult to find the motivation to begin the journey of self-reflection and personal growth.

Take time out of your day to truly understand what it is your body and mind are asking of you. What do you need? Where do you want to be in life? What are your goals for your future?

The key to success and happiness is to truly, so start digging deep and getting to know who you are now.

These are the best self-reflection quotes to help you grow as a person.

1. “If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always be where you’ve always been.” — T.D. Jakes

2. “The feeling of being ‘offended’ is a warning indicator that is showing you where to look within yourself for unresolved issues.” — Bryant McGill

3. “You’ve got to have rules to live by, and one of mine is always say yes. Put yourself in danger of something amazing happening to you.” — Tom Bilyeu

4. "Unless you learn to face your own shadows, you will continue to see them in others, because the world outside you is only a reflection of the world inside you.” — Carl Jung

5. “Everything that irritates us about others can lead us to an understanding of ourselves.” — Carl Jung

6. “The health of your brain is much more about your actions than your age.” — Dr. Daniel Amen

7. “We don’t see things as they are, we see them as we are.” — Anais Nin

8. “You’re either green and growing or you’re ripe and rotting.” — John Addison

9. “People are sent into our lives to teach us things that we need to learn about ourselves.” — Mandy Hale

10. “Change is your friend not your foe; change is a brilliant opportunity to grow.” — Simon T. Bailey

11. "The journey into self-love and self-acceptance must begin with self-examination… until you take the journey of self-reflection, it is almost impossible to grow or learn in life.” — Iyanla Vanzant

12. “Growth is actually contagious, so if you want to reach your goals, you’ve got to get around people who are going in the same direction you want to be going, and you will catch the success.” — Dr. Henry Cloud

13. “It is always our own self that we find at the end of the journey. The sooner we face that self, the better.” — Ella Maillart

14. “The key to happiness is really progress and growth and constantly working on yourself and developing something.” — Lewis Howes

15. “Beginning today, set an intention and a relentless focus on living your life as the greatest person you can be, in all situations.” — Brendon Burchard

16. “Remind yourself that you cannot fail at being yourself.” — Wayne Dyer

17. “Leap off the fence of indecision. Get out of the ‘Want to Lane’ and put yourself into the ‘Got to Lane.’” — Gloria Mayfield Banks

18. "What we perceive about ourselves is greatly a reflection of how we will end up living our lives.” — Stephen Richards

19. “The time is now. Stop hitting the snooze button on your life.” — Mel Robbins

20. “People who have had little self-reflection live life in a huge reality blind-spot.” — Bryant McGill

21. "The dreaming has to be backed up by the doing.” — Carrie Wilkerson

22. “Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.” — Aristotle

23. “Become addicted to constant and never-ending self-improvement.” — Anthony J. D’Angelo

24. “The purpose of our spiritual journey is not to replace the darkness with light, rather it’s to integrate and honor all the parts of ourselves… all of life’s energies.” — Deb Blum

25. "You’re always with yourself, so you might as well enjoy the company.” — Diane von Furstenberg

26. “Let the improvement of yourself keep you so busy that you have no time to criticize others.” — Roy T. Bennett

27. “The soul usually knows what to do to heal itself. The challenge is to silence the mind.” — Caroline Myss

28. “When you continuously compete with others you become bitter, but when you continuously compete with yourself you become better.” ― Marie Blanchard

29. “Do something today that your future self will thank you for.” ― Sean Patrick Flanery

30. “Honest self-reflection opens your mind to reprogramming, change, success and freedom.” — Trudy Vesotsky

31. “Improvement begins with I.” — Arnold H. Glasgow

32. “Your greatest self has been waiting your whole life; don’t make it wait any longer.” — Dr. Steve Maraboli

33. “Without reflection, we go blindly on our way, creating more unintended consequences, and failing to achieve anything useful.” — Margaret J. Wheatley

34. “Work on yourself more than you do on your job.” — Jim Rohn

35. “The unexamined life is not worth living.” — Socrates

36. “Excellence is not a destination; it is a continuous journey that never ends.” — Brian Tracy

37. “The greatest of faults, I should say, is to be conscious of none.” — Thomas Carlyle

38. "The deepest secret is that life is not a process of discovery, but a process of creation. You are not discovering yourself but creating yourself anew. Seek, therefore, not to find out who you are, seek to determine what you want to be.” — Neal Donald Walsch

39. “There is only one corner of the universe you can be certain of improving, and that’s your own self.” — Aldos Huxley

40. “The quieter you become, the more you can hear.” — Ram Dass

41. “It is not as much about who you used to, as it is about who you choose to be.” — Sanhita Baruah

42. “Before I ask you to sit with me, I must be able to sit with myself. Before I ask you to accept my pain, I have to accept the pain myself. Before I ask you to love me, I have to be madly in love with myself.” — C. Thoth

43. “There is nothing noble in being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self.” — Ernest Hemingway

44. “When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too.” — Paulo Coelho

45. “Self-reflection is the school of wisdom.” — Baltasar Gracian

46. "There is no greater journey than the one that you must take to discover all of the mysteries that lie within you.” — Michelle Sandlin

47. “I am still learning.” — Michaelangelo

48. "When I am sharply judgmental of any other person, it's because I sense or see reflected in them some aspect of myself that I don't want to acknowledge." — Gabor Maté

49. “I think making mistakes and discovering them for yourself is of great value, but to have someone else to point out your mistakes is a shortcut of the process.” ― Shelby Foote

50. “Examination of our past is never time-wasting. Reverberations from the past provide learning rubrics for living today.” — Kilroy J. Oldster

Isabella Ong is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.