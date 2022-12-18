The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 19, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, December 19, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, December 19, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Do you have a juicy secret you want to share? Perhaps you have a crush on someone and it's an intense emotion too hard to keep to yourself.

With the Moon entering Scorpio to transit for the next few days, what's on your mind may enter the conversation... just because you can't keep this one inside too much longer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love is in the air. Romance is calling to you in a way that calls for commitment and fidelity.

As the Moon in Scorpio highlights your partnership sector, you may become acutely aware of what you don't have, and how much you are ready to start a relationship once again.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You aren't one to complain, but there are things you prefer to be done a certain way...and timely.

Your routines and priorities are more important to you these next few days as Scorpio's intense energy pushes you to be a bit more meticulous and nitpicky than usual.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your heart may be focused on finding the romance that comes with this holiday season.

You want it all—the hand-holding, sweet good-morning text messages, and the stuff that says you are important in someone's life.

This is the time to start initiating what you are seeking; if you want it, someone may not be 100 percent sure. Drop the hints and lead the way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

There's a part of you that can be territorial at times, and for that reason, you may not like having a ton of people in your personal space.

If it's out-of-town relatives in your home or friends who are stopping by, it can be smart to put up the items you prefer not to have out in the open away safe and sound.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Heavy topics are not easy to address, but there are occasions when you simply cannot let something go under the rug and slide without speaking your peace.

It can be tough to find the right words or way to approach a subject. But, you'll find a way. Take it slow.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Money may be coming your way, Libra, and it could be that you are blessed through the generosity of your partner.

A bonus could be coming to your loved one and instead of them keeping it all to themselves, they will shower you with a gift that you have been eyeing for a long time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are sensitive today, and a part of you may wonder, "What gives?" as you try to understand why the little things that didn't use to bother you now do.

It's the Moon traveling through your sign, highlighting what it is you need to become aware of..even if you do not know the reason why.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The past can seem larger than life, and that includes the people whom your problems were once associated with.

You have already begun to move beyond their influence, but you may still have a few emotional mountains to climb as you process the impact of the friendship you know was not right for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Some friends go deep and they are the type of people you can open your heart to and expose all the ugly parts.

Today, you may be unloading a few things just to clear your mind, and that one friend who is always there when you need to talk is exactly who you need in your life right now.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If you don't have the day off, today can feel more like a weekend than a work day. You are ready to take some time off and enjoy your festivities with your family.

The day can move slowly, but focus on what you have to look forward to and work your way through your to-do list without procrastinating. You may even get to take off from the office a bit early.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are ready to get to know yourself more intimately.

It's a good day for journaling, thinking about the future, and setting a few goals for 2023, including what books you will read and what types of resolutions you want to set.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.