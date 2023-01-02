The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships In 2023

This year of 2023 represents some major lessons and shifts in relationships for all zodiac signs thanks to Saturn, Pluto, and Jupiter all making major moves.

As the year begins Mars finally turns direct within Gemini which has kept many people from ending their outgrown relationships as it felt like you were being given a pause from the universe.

But once direct, Mars will once again retrace its steps in Gemini bringing closure and finality to any relationship that began having challenges during the late summer and fall of 2022.

As March begins, Saturn, the lord of time and karma, finally shifts to Pisces, changing its lessons about love.

While in Aquarius it tended to focus on its own self and needs, in Pisces it becomes more focused on the meaning and practice of unconditional love propelling you forward into seeing the truth about your own relationship.

Saturn will remain here for two years, which means that these changes will play out more slowly, but which will represent a major turning point in your own romantic life.

Jupiter spends five months in Aries before shifting into Taurus.

In Aries it is focused on new beginnings, while in Taurus it wants to foster them.

This is prime energy for finally releasing that relationship that has felt like it was holding you back from living the life that you were meant to live.

All of this, Pluto makes a short stay in Aquarius as a preview of the 20-year span this planet will spend in this air sign beginning next year.

Everything is pointing to change, but only because you have not just loved, but instead finally learned.

Horoscopes for the four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end relationships in 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The end of 2022 brought both Jupiter and Neptune to the loving sign of Pisces, an energy that holds influence over your romantic life.

Sometimes, having planets in that part of your life brings positive things, however, one planet you do not want in this area is Saturn and that is exactly what is going to happen this year.

Saturn is the planet of boundaries, known as the lord of time and karma and the father of the zodiac tends to bring the sort of lessons that you have spent a great deal of time avoiding. Saturn in Pisces is subdued a bit operating in a gentler way as you can clear karma, release ties to the past and embrace a more beautiful future.

However, in this part of your life that rules romance, and love means that you are going to be having to do more learning than simply enjoying this year. Saturn stays within the same sign for approximately two years, so this is a longer-term phase that you must prepare yourself for.

Some lessons under Saturn in your relationship sector are regarding healthy boundaries, greater self-awareness, the release of the past, codependency in love and even learning how to cooperatively love with your partner instead of it just being your way or the highway.

Saturn in Pisces does have a spiritual vibe to it, it does care about unconditional love but it is not going to have you spending your life in a karmic relationship calling it true love. It is time to wake up. To see the reality of your relationship and instead of trying to fix it yourself or think somehow, it is your fault, to simply see it all for what it is.

Extend love but still move on to what is not simply better, but healthier for you.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The theme for you this year is self-love, Taurus. The current eclipse cycle will end in your sign at the end of October 2023 with a total ring of fire eclipse marking the cumulation point of a two-year journey.

While there may be a bright spot around the beginning of May as the lunar eclipse in Scorpio occurs, it may just help you understand that the romantic feelings you had are no longer the same. Feelings change. It is normal, except in this case it is not the kind that is stronger and more connected but those instead you realize are more friendship or co-parent type of feelings.

This energy draws you back to yourself to focus on what you really want and who you are.

As Uranus, the planet of momentous change continues to make its way through your sign until 2026, you are still in the prime spot to experience shake-ups. It does not mean that you are going to have to wait until 2026 to find lasting love, but this year, if you have been hanging onto a relationship hoping that things will improve, you are going to have to face reality.

There is a stellium, meaning a large collection of planets, within your zodiac sign mid-May just after the Scorpio Luno Eclipse which will bring a great deal of focus to your own beliefs, thoughts, and feelings. This is the sign that you have been asking the universe for.

Just because you wished it were right does not make it so, instead, it is about understanding that those feelings you have kept wishing would go away are not.

Allow yourself to make this year about you, not finding someone, not getting a date for your friend's wedding, but just you. Love yourself in all the ways you have ever wished for another world and do not worry about what is to come.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars has been in Gemini since the end of August 2022. In October, it turned retrograde and will finally turn direct within Gemini in early January, yet it will remain here until the end of March.

Mars retrograde has been having you deal with the uncomfortable instead of cutting and running which, you normally do. It was not that the relationship you were in could be saved or even should have been, but you needed to learn to sit with something and learn what that certainly feels like instead of leaving at the first sign of trouble.

As Mars moves through Gemini until the end of March, you will be able to have the most mature ending to a relationship that you have ever had. Even if it is not the conscious uncoupling that has become popular, it will still be with integrity and dignity for all involved. This may just be the lesson that you needed to learn.

You do not need to make it all your partner’s fault. You do not need to place blame anywhere or talk about your ex so you can feel more justified in leaving. Instead, it can be done with love.

Once Mars turns direct, you will feel more confident to honor your own thoughts and beliefs but in a vastly unique way than before. You will be confident but because so much time as passed during Mars’s stay here, you no longer have the emotional intensity about everything that you previously did, so now you can simply close out this chapter knowing not only you did your best, but that your ex has as well.

Sometimes when a relationship ends, it is really the fault of no one, but simply the universe telling you that you are ready for the next chapter.

4. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Jupiter, the planet of expansion, touched upon your sign for a brief time in 2022 but this year will begin here and will remain in Aries until mid-May 2023.

Jupiter in Aries is all about new experiences, but it is also about freedom. This is the energy of breaking away and breaking free of the relationships that have held you back from the life that you have wanted to live.

Jupiter shows you the way through and why it is worth it. On April 11th, 2023, Jupiter and the Sun align in Aries giving you the ability to see your future so clearly, you may struggle to rein yourself in to take care of the loose ends that you still must settle.

This year also brings your first eclipse as part of a new cycle that is beginning to emerge on April 20th, which brings some shocking twists and new realizations about yourself and the actions that you take within your life. There is no way to remain where you are this year, no matter how much you tell yourself that is exactly where you belong.

You must think increasingly expansively than it first seems to you. Part of what has always held you back is your fear of what may happen down the road because if you have been burned once, you are hesitant to take a risk again.

This year, though, the universe is truly guiding you to release what is holding you back, to bring closure to the past, and to believe that once again anything is possible.

