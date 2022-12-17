The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, December 18, 2022

Asteroid Ceres, the goddess of nourishment and health, moves into docile and caring Libra today, casting a warm glow over you and your life.

Ceres rules those parts of your life connected to physical, mental, and emotional health.

It often helps you determine where you feel most at home and creates that feeling within yourself.

Because it can center around comfort and ensuring that you are provided for, it brings up themes connected to self-care, close relationships, and finances.

When Ceres enters Libra, it turns towards finding a healthy balance within your life and incorporating a desire for beauty.

Beauty is often considered a physical attribute, but it is much more than that.

Beauty is connected to how you think, love, and go about creating the life you live.

To do all things with beauty means that you do it with grace, that you honor yourself and that you can focus on the positives within life even if it feels like you are in the midst of a storm.

Ceres in Libra directs your focus to these matters but in a way to garner more balance within your life, which is a theme that first arose with yesterday’s astrology.

Granted that during the holiday season, balance can be even more challenging with more social gatherings, dinners and drinks.

It can be a busy time of the year, but in truth, each season represents its own set of distractions that can ultimately take you away from doing what is best and healthiest for you.

Ceres does not want you to focus on the superficial beauty of life but instead to ensure that you incorporate healthy choices into your deepest part.

While Ceres is in Libra, you will focus on your relationship with yourself more deeply, along with those who truly mean the most to you.

This encourages you to ensure that your actions and choices align with your priorities.

Take today and see what this energy brings up for you in your life, what feels out of balance and where you can make healthier choices to bring about more positive results within your life.

The Moon will be in Libra most of the day before it shifts into Scorpio later in the evening, so emotionally, you will be in the place where you are feeling greater emotional regulation and craving more peace than situations often feel like an emotional rollercoaster.

It is important to pause from your observations today as Ceres continues to move through Libra because although roller coasters can be fun, no relationship in your life should feel like one.

This is about creating a life that nourishes who you are and who you want to grow into with consistency, balance, reciprocity and understanding.

All traits that you first should be giving to yourself because ultimately, Ceres in Libra helps you care for yourself through the earth's mother energy that it possesses.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Sunday, December 18, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon and Ceres are both in your sign today, which will help you slow down and take care of yourself in ways you have been unable to. The Moon helps you turn into your emotions more intensely. At the same time, Ceres encourages you to care for yourself as you would someone you love and make healthier decisions for yourself and your life.

It may be a day when you want to wear your comfiest sweats, catch up on your skincare routine, or even sleep. With both planetary bodies in your zodiac sign, you will be ultra-tuned into what you need and your authentic beliefs about what you need from others. This can help you feel grounded and rested as you head into a big week centered around your relationships with others.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today, both the Moon and Ceres are in Libra, which activates your romantic life. If you are currently in a relationship, this is a chance to find balance within your connection. You may need to express yourself vulnerably and focus more on quality time with your partner.

If you have been busy, stressed or just focused on other things, this serves as a reminder to nurture the connection and relationship. If single, this is a time to focus on self-love and living as if you are dating yourself. Not because you are not in the place to attract someone but because you deserve all your love and care. When you do, attracting and not finding someone to do the same becomes that much easier.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As Sagittarius Season starts to dwindle, there are a few more gifts to unwrap. Today, the Sagittarius Sun creates a delicious union with the Libra Moon bringing together yourself with those in your life to support and care for you. The Libra Moon and Ceres bring attention and focus to those in your life who nurture you, care for you, support you and help you live the healthiest life possible.

It may be time to reprioritize a few things to ensure you only allow those in your life who are there for your best, even if it contradicts their ideas for you. You will know the truth by how you feel around the people in your life. With the Sun currently in your sign, enjoying the best and forgetting what and who will feel natural. Your zodiac season is about the upgrade, and today is crucial.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.