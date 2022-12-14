The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, December 17, 2022

In perfect timing for the upcoming weekend, astrology gives three zodiac signs the best horoscopes on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

The Last Quarter Moon was yesterday, and if you are a Libra, Gemini or Sagittarius zodiac sign, it encouraged you to take advantage of a quiet day in astrology.

Today, the Moon leaves Virgo to enter the gentle nature of Libra, and all zodiac signs are encouraged to find balance in life. It's time to make space for quality time to feel rested and ready to socialize with friends.

The Libra Moon seeks to settle disagreements and give each zodiac sign time to refill your cup, especially during a busy season.

Early in the day, the Libra Moon squares off with Venus in Capricorn, which increases the need for love and affection. It also gives us the perspective to do what once seemed impossible within love so that we can enjoy that time with our partners and feel satisfied with our romantic relationships.

The Moon and Venus help you to take what the Last Quarter Moon brought up and do whatever it takes to get the result that you long for.

Later, as the Libra Moon harmonizes with Mars in Gemini and Uranus in Taurus, find peace and balance in how you choose to spend the day. The Moon and Mars change your home life; you may rearrange a room, purchase new furniture, or consider moving to a new address altogether.

But it also makes you more concerned about having downtime with just yourself. This is the time that you are so much in need of right now. Even if astrology has been kind to you recently, with the busyness of the season and the waves of changes sweeping through, it is essential to take this time.

You do not need to sit in quiet meditation or do any proactive self-work to have it be of benefit; simply enjoying some time however you want will do the trick. This is about yourself and your needs. So, whether it is yoga or watching the latest holiday flick on Netflix, it is just giving yourself some time to be.

This pays off as the day progresses because the Libra Moon and Uranus in Taurus encourage socializing with friends and getting together. It is all about recognizing that you may have to say no so that you can later say yes when it comes to plans and having fun with others.

In the next few days, a lot will change astrologically with Jupiter changing signs, Chiron turning direct, and the New Moon in Capricorn, so it is important to give yourself time to recharge, even if you have been feeling okay.

Because nothing replaces time with yourself.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Saturday, December 17, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have had a lot going on recently regarding your romantic relationships. Once Jupiter shifts into Aries in a few days, that will only be intensified. The things you want to create within your life are here, but to ensure you fully receive it all, you need to be grounded in some downtime.

As much as you want what is changing within your romantic life, there may still be fears that it will turn out differently than before. To ensure that you remain open to receiving and not sabotaging anything out of fear, you need to check in with yourself. During your downtime, rest, and relax, but also make sure to remind yourself that even the best changes will bring about a feeling of discomfort and that it is okay.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Libra Moon harmonizing with Mars in Gemini brings up themes around joy, self-expression, and children. Whether it is children you already have, want to have, or those children of others that are meaningful to your life, there is a return to that aspect of joy that children always seem to possess.

Uranus in Taurus is also activating themes around your unconscious or those things in your life that you have not been aware of up until this point, so today may bring a truth out of the woodwork.

This may ultimately be what you need time to process and sit with during your time today. It does not mean unwelcome news is on the way, but you must allow yourself to settle in with it to see all sides to a situation.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Sun is still in your sign of Sagittarius for another few days, which means that while the Libra Moon is meeting with Venus, Mercury, and Uranus, you will see the result in your choices for your life.

Venus in Capricorn rules what and who you value, while Mercury within the same sign is all about communication within this part of your life. Uranus in Taurus is helping you to make those changes to your life to incorporate a healthier perspective and choices.

This is all about growing Sagittarius. Once you learn, you can make different decisions that may affect the close relationships within your life. Take your downtime today to see if everything in your life aligns with this new you that is beginning to emerge, and be ready to adjust accordingly.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.