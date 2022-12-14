The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Make New Friends During The Moon Trine Mercury On December 15, 2022

Three zodiac signs make new friends during the Moon trine Mercury on December 15, 2022.

Moon trine Mercury is here to lubricate our communications. Yes, you read that right. We're talking about how we get stuck on words and how, if we spend too much time thinking about what we're going to say without actually opening our mouths to speak, we will end up repressed and stifled.

Today changes all that, as the Moon trines Mercury softens the way for those words to come forth. It's good to reach out to others merely because December 15, 2022, is the best day of the week to 'speak up.'

One thing we may notice today is how easy it is to get along with people. When we are granted the 'gift of gab,' we know how to use it, which means being friendly.

We may run into people in stores today and strike up unusual and exciting conversations with them, all unplanned, all spontaneous and somewhat appealing.

Today is when we accidentally meet up with someone, a stranger, who just so happens to be into the same thing.

This planetary transit, Moon trine Mercury, is favorable and easy to get into. Chance encounters do not come with suspicion on this day. We'll all feel a noticeable 'lack' of paranoia.

All this makes it an effortless day for making new friends and acquaintances. We don't come across as threatening or overbearing; three zodiac signs may even come off as 'sweeter' than ever. Grab a coffee with a new friend, and let this thing begin!

The three zodiac signs who make new friends during the trine Mercury on December 15, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As an Aries, you need friends in your life to balance your fiery temperament out. It's usually easy for you to make friends, as you are very likable. During Moon trine Mercury, it seems that you're in luck. You'll find yourself in a situation, probably related to work, and you'll notice that someone in your circle has much in common with you.

This commonality is accentuated by Moon trine Mercury's ability to make us see the good in others. You will be drawn to this person. You're always open to making new friends; the best is when you don't expect an actual friendship to come out of the deal. Today could be pretty remarkable for you, Aries, as it seems you're about to start a new friendship. This new person will be fascinating for you to know, indeed.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have never had a problem making friends. You seem to be a magnet for new people to gravitate towards. Your natural warmth and enthusiasm make people feel safe, and because you are always so up-front and honest, you disarm those who wish to be next to you. It's not like you need any help in this department. Still, during Moon trine Mercury, you'll feel that everything in your life seems to be taking on a genuinely positive tone.

It's as if the sun is always shining on your world, no matter what happens. This makes you come off as extra attractive, and you will find it easier than ever to make friends on this day. And that's a good thing because in your book, 'the more, the merrier.' You love friends, and there are never enough of them in your life, friendly Taurus.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If someone were to take you aside and ask you what is most important to you, you might mention your love partner. Still, the emphasis would end up being on friendships. You love them. You don't have to clean up after them, and you don't have to sign on for a lifetime commitment.

They are easier to maintain than having a romantic relationship, and in your world, that's alright by you. Especially now, during mid-December, when all you can think is, "Get this year over with, already!"

You want to party, and during Moon trine Mercury, on this day, December 15, 2022, you will find that you're not the only one. Whatever you do today and wherever you go, Virgo, you will find that people gravitate toward you because they want what you want: the party!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.