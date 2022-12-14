The 3 Zodiac Signs Who End Toxic Relationships During The Moon Square Mars On December 15, 2022

December is the month that plays with our heads. It's the last month of the year, and something about it makes us assess the worth of all we have accumulated this year.

For three zodiac signs who end toxic relationships on December 15, 2022, the Moon square Mars leads us to ask specific questions.

Are we happy with what we have? Did we succeed this year, or are we stuck on a failure from which we can't extricate ourselves? Did we live up to our prior resolutions, or did we go about making the same mistakes, once again, as in, 'same mistakes, different year'?

Today, our guiding transit is Moon square Mars. This is a solid transit as it can determine what we do in terms of how we move on or rectify what's gone wrong. On this day, we take an inventory of the people in our lives, and we will judge them for their worth in our lives.

While that may sound cold, do not worry; we are not about to become harsh or unkind. We are simply becoming aware of who it is in our lives that must go. And why must they go if they are friends? Because they are toxic, and 'toxic' will take us down.

Toxic doesn't just imply a lack of growth or our dislike of someone. On this day, during Moon square Mars, toxic implies negativity—the kind we need to rid ourselves of if we are to go on in positivity.

So, essentially, we are getting rid of the negative people in our lives, the so-called friends who only seem to bring misery instead of productivity or even 'friendship'.

Today we kiss goodbye to the people we can see as toxic in our lives. Toxic friendships cannot survive, so the sooner we ditch them — the better.

The three zodiac signs who end toxic relationships during the Moon square Mars on December 15, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are someone who cherishes your friends to such a degree that you always make time for them, no matter what. What this does to your life, however, is that, at times, it makes you a doormat; you give way too much of yourself to friends who constantly require attention.

You've also noticed that one or two of your friends don't even seem slightly appreciative of your help, and honestly, it's getting on your nerves.

You don't play the role of a friend so that you can get the kudos, but it would be nice if, every once in a while, certain friends of yours would say, "Thanks, you've helped me a lot."

As time goes on, so does your patience, and on this day, December 15, 2022, during Moon square Mars, you'll understand that this kind of friendship has no place in your life anymore. It's time to clean house, Gemini. Trim the herd, as they say.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Well, something is going to happen today, and while it may not have been what you thought, it will be a positive thing.

What's going on is that you no longer trust a friend of yours, and because you cannot find an ounce of forgiveness in your heart for what they admit was a mistake, you will be chucking that person right out of your life.

You are cold and precise; you let them know they cannot be tolerated.

You will hurt this person terribly, and they will carry this pain for a long time, but that isn't your problem.

During Moon square Mars, you will make the executive decision to label this person as 'toxic'; all of your efforts today will be towards ridding them of your life.

When you turn, you turn all the way, Cancer. No going back with you. Toxicity, be gone!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sometimes it takes you a bit longer to catch on to toxic behavior, mainly because you have spent so much time trying to see the good in people. It's tough to understand why anyone would want to hurt you or why someone would see you as someone they COULD do that to.

During Moon square Mars, you'll be more apt to understand that some people aren't well-meaning, which could imply toxic behavior.

The one thing you instantly respond to, however, is meanness. If one of your friends becomes mean, you shut them down.

Meanness is one thing you do not tolerate, and it will be on this day that you can point out which friend in your life is a little meaner than they ever need to be. What's worse is that they are mean to you, Sagittarius, and even though you are sometimes naive, you are also self-protective, which means you'll be ousting this one toxic, mean friend.

