The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 20, 2022

There's a reason why everything feels so promising today, and that is because we are so fortunate to have Jupiter in Aries as our main influence today, December 20, 2022.

And because this transit is not alone, we'll also be hosting Moon trine Neptune, which, when joined with Jupiter in Aries, creates a very interesting affect: we believe in our dreams.

We see the future, and it is bright. We stand with our loved ones, feel confident they are the right people for us and are grateful for the idea.

Today gives certain loving couples the confidence they need to get through the years ahead. While it's a perfect transitory setup for new couples and those still dating, it's an even better forecast for those who have maintained long-term relationships and intend to keep them going. Jupiter in Aries sees no negativity and allows us a vision of positivity.

We may have to tell someone that we are in a relationship today, as there is a chance that we'll encounter someone who is very flirtatious and interested in us. While it's flattering to think there is someone who finds us attractive enough to approach, we need to tell them that we are not available immediately.

Knowing that our unavailability comes from our being in love with someone else will give us immense pleasure. We have a good reason to turn down potential suitors, and that is because what we have is precious and cannot be compromised.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 20, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Jupiter in Aries will make you wake up confident and feel satisfied. Today is your day, and you plan on making the best of it. Why is it your day? Because today is when you realize what you have, it shocks you. You somehow got all the toys, Leo, which means you are the winner.

How this plays out in real life is like this: you have battled your way through the relationship you are presently in, and after duking it out (emotionally), you and your partner can finally see that the two of you are...somehow...meant to be together. It's as if you've found the one person on Earth who can deal with you and vice versa. Your partner is just as difficult as you, but they are just as determined to stick together as you are, so there you have it.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's not every day that you decide to forgive and let go. Still, today lets you know that this is your best choice. With Jupiter in Aries helping you make the moves, you'll find that the decision to let go ends up opening many doors for you. You have decided to forgive your romantic partner, as they seemed to have done something to offend you, even though it was not their intention to do so.

You have weighed the options, and you've come up with the idea that whatever they've done is not as bad as you made it out to be and that life is better when you're not fighting or disagreeing. On this day, during Jupiter in Aries, you'll do the right thing by giving up your pride. You want this relationship to last, and you will show up for it from now on.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What makes this day so lucky in love for you is that you feel like you are in love with everything and everybody. You are so full of good feelings for everyone in your life that it practically transforms you; you feel amazing today. Jupiter in Aries is the reason for the season.

As you look over the people who have remained in your life, you feel so much compassion and adoration for them all. This is your family, and not all of them are blood. You have made a life of gathering together your favorite people, and now, they are all for you. Nothing went wrong, Pisces. Yes, there were fights and disagreements, but you overcame the obstacles. Today lets you get in touch with the gratitude that bubbles up within you over friends, family, and romantic partners.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.