The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, December 16, 2022

On December 16, 2022, lean into the energy today, breathe deep and recognize that feeling inside for what it is. It may be a quiet feeling that is only a whisper, but that sensation pushes you towards something or someone.

It tells you that it is time; even if you cannot conquer the mountain, today it is time for one singular step.

As the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo occurs, making the best horoscopes about doing something to help you get closer to your goals.

It is the decision truly to do something that your future self will thank you for.

Instead of telling yourself that you continue to have to wait or put it off for another time, today is calling you to encourage you to do something, no matter how small it may seem.

Yesterday brought a lot of unsettled feelings that made you realize and understand just how much there is a specific path, a career, a relationship, or a life move calling you.

Yet today is about taking what you learned during the Full Moon in Gemini earlier in the month and taking some conscious, focused energy toward achieving whatever is written in your heart.

Last Quarter Moons are a time to dig in, not give up on what you want, and release everything that no longer serves your ultimate purpose or good.

This is all in preparation for the New Moon in Capricorn, which is just around the corner and will allow you to set up a more stable plan for the dream you feel compelled to strive for—New Moons are all about beginnings and fresh starts.

Yet, if you are still carrying the weight of what you have to release or change, even if you are aware of it, there is no space to plant seeds for what you want to begin.

It is all about realizing that you cannot simultaneously hold space for both the past and future; ultimately, you will have to choose which to continue to invest your energy within.

Alongside the Last Quarter Moon in Virgo, the Moon will harmonize with Pluto in Capricorn and oppose Jupiter in Pisces.

Both aspects strengthen that desire or need to let go or release what is not working in your life.

You become more open to adventure, to things going in an unexpected direction and more flexible in realizing that life seldom does go according to plan.

Virgo is a sign that can often struggle with this mentality; however, it also holds an immense amount of healing energy.

As these two perspectives collide, it helps you understand that while you may not want to release what is necessary, you may come to understand that it is what you are meant to do so that you can follow your calling.

Virgo likes to know what it can expect, but it also needs to know that whatever is happening, ultimate healing is in store, which is what today's energy brings.

Because as you heal, you also more easily release those parts of your life you have already outgrown.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Friday, December 16, 2022:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Last Quarter Moon in Virgo highlights what you both need to release and work on within your romantic life. Virgo is your opposing sign and the one that governs your romantic life. The Last Quarter Moon is a powerful time to reflect on what arose around the Full Moon in Gemini, which activated your home and family life.

You are going through a powerful energy portal with Neptune and Jupiter currently in your sign. You will be experiencing even more changes in your romantic and home life than you have already seen. Still, to be in space to receive all of it, you must also make some space. Let the astrological winds make the space today for your dreams to come true fully.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today’s Last Quarter Moon in Virgo lights up the luckiest part of your life that is all about expansion and adventure. With the Moon’s harmonizing union with Pluto in your sign, it is being magnified. Whatever gloomy cloud has been following you around is about to dissipate under this energy. Still, you also have to stop expecting it to return.

Part of this is that you get so used to working hard for what you want that you can struggle to receive the goodness that life offers you. Life does not always have to be so severe or complicated. Sometimes it really can be about joy, new adventures and love. Let life surprise you today, and try not to question the universe when everything is finally working out.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Last Quarter Moon in your sign helps you release those thoughts or beliefs holding you back from embracing all the amazingness in life. Because you tend to be very analytical and detail-oriented, you often can focus on all that is not how you want it instead of being able to see all that is.

You become so fixated on believing that you must control everything and hold it together, or it will fall apart. Instead of realizing that if something is meant to fall apart, it is so that something else can finally start to come together.

Today, try to let it all go; the control, the beliefs, the trying so hard, just let it all go. And see what rises to hold you when you are not the one trying to hold it all together. You might find the answer you have been looking for.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.