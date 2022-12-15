The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love During The Quarter Moon In Virgo On December 16, 2022

Today's main influential transit is so evident that it's laughable. We are looking at how the Quarter Moon in Virgo affects our love lives and our lives in general. The obvious part is that it's a Quarter Moon, and it's in Virgo. How we translate and interpret, this is by understanding the idea of being 'on the fence.'

Right now, when it comes to love, we are 'on the fence.' And, because we're on the fence during a Virgo transit, the odds are that we will veer to the side of the negative.

It will look like this in a relationship: we are unsure if we want to go through with this love affair. It might have started as a rousing success, but as time took its toll, the entire relationship started to look dull and lackluster. Many of us will find that we are bored with our partners and don't know what our next move should be.

It's a fine line that we tow on this day, and if we have already considered that maybe — just maybe — we've fallen out of love with this person, then the Quarter Moon in Virgo will topple those scales.

This transit pushes us to the edge; if we thought we'd stick it out, then we had better intervene. However, the chances of intervention are slim today; if we doubt our love, this transit will push us over the edge. Done deal. This isn't about feeling, regret or trying; it's about knowing it's over and knowing that, as sad as it sounds, we are no longer in love.

The three zodiac signs who fall out of love during the Quarter Moon in Virgo on December 16, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You aren't sure whether you've already fallen out of love with your partner or if this is new news, as you can't seem to feel good about them anymore.

On the one hand, you know this person is the only one who could tolerate you, as you are quite the handful.

And on the other hand, you want to live your life as yourself, meaning you want so many things that your partner shows no interest in, and it's starting to weigh heavily on you. You may not have the slightest intention of separating from this person.

Still, you will have to deal with what life will be like if you accept this condition of nothingness. The Quarter Moon in Virgo has you coming to terms with something you didn't want to look at, and yet, it's starting to demand your attention, and that is in the fact that you are no longer in love with your partner.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You feel good about today because you already know what's about to take place, which is more than likely a breakup or some announcement that you are no longer in love. You don't want to be cruel and won't be, but a fact is a fact, and you don't feel right about concealing this fundamental truth.

You and your mate have grown apart from each other. Hey, it happens, and you won't be the first or the last to experience this.

During the Quarter Moon in Virgo, the decision is made: this must end. You are no longer in love, and while you believe that the person you are no longer in love with is still in love with you, you can't care about their feelings. You'd like to, which is why you won't be harsh on them, but once again...the truth has a way of always being the truth. You are no longer in love, and there's nothing much you can do about that.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

For the last few months, you've been wondering about something in your life, and it's been bugging you. You fell deeply in love with someone and expected this feeling to last. However, it hasn't lasted, and as the days go by, you're starting to feel more and more oppressed by your feelings.

You are phoning in the relationship, and it's starting to become clear to your partner.

They have picked up on your lack of romantic inclination, and whether or not you realize this, you are starting to push them away.

During the Quarter Moon in Virgo, you'll realize that the time is right to end this relationship, as you don't want to hurt this person anymore. You still have profound, positive feelings for them, but you're just not in love, and that's a big difference for you. It will be challenging, but you will end it successfully. Hang tough, Scorpio.

