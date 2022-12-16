The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 17, 2022

Sometimes a person says too much, regrets what they've said, and then ends up trying to backpedal under the guise of, "I was just kidding."

Nothing like a joke that nobody gets, eh? And that's usually what people will tell you when they see that they've let too many awful things escape their lips to an audience of non-receptive people.

"I was just trying to be funny!" Welcome to today's signs, where the words flow freely, can do ridiculous damage, and are usually instantly regrettable.

We're looking at how Moon trine Mars, mixed with Mercury trine Uranus, can get the best of us. We think we're so smart today. Our insight must be known and shared.

We even believe that our thoughts are necessary and that people need to know what's on our minds.

We are in love with ourselves today, but it's not the kind of self-love that can be appreciated; it's the self-love that is more along the lines of a massive ego. We don't know when to stop today, but we will learn. Oh yes, we will learn.

Today affects those of us who believe in ourselves. While that certainly sounds like a good thing, there is a point where we need to stop voicing our opinion simply because 'we believe in ourselves.' Yay, us, we believe in ourselves, but does that automatically make us experts on advice giving?

No, it doesn't. Today is best for those who wish to learn and grow but only need to show off every ten seconds. We do NOT need to educate everyone around us today, and why? Because it's obnoxious. Get the picture?

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 17, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Just because you're one of the brightest zodiac signs in astrology doesn't mean you're always right. While today will bring you an opportunity to 'correct' someone else's behavior, your efforts will not be appreciated. You are smart, but your timing could be better; today, you could have done better.

During Moon trine Mars, you'll need to help people, which certainly sounds like a noble calling. The only problem is that nobody wants your help. It's not just that they don't want to be helped; they don't see your advice as relevant to them. They may have a point, as it is THEIR life and not yours to opine over. If you can take it in stride, you won't get your ego bruised today.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There you go, making people laugh and getting a rise out of them. You love to be the center of attention. Still, sometimes you get a little too greedy for more, more, more attention, and on this day, December 17, during Moon trine Mars, you'll be way too demanding.

Once you see someone paying attention to you, you'll do everything you can to keep that attention. As your charm diminishes, you'll opt for new tactics, like nastiness. Hey, why not? You're not being serious, right? You'll think that everyone needs to lighten up today and that they're all so intense and serious. But it's you who offends, and as much as you think you're just being funny, your words will be interpreted as offensive and rude.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Every now and then, you get it into your head that you need changes, which must be about how you treat others. You are no longer interested in being polite. You have had it up to the teeth with people. On December 17, 2022, you will test your new strategy during Moon trine Mars. You will notice that it's working just as expected: people are running away from you.

You feel like the world has hurt you. In a way, everyone might think this, but you take it very personally. You believe you've somehow been slighted; you mean to let people know your unvarnished truth on this day. You don't like them. Today marks when you change your status to "permanently disgruntled."

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.