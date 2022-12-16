The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Success More Than Love During Moon Trine Mars On December 17, 2022

What the world needs now is love, sweet love... unless you're just plain out tired of the stuff and you feel you have bigger fish to fry.

That's what today brings us. On December 17, 2022, we will host Moon trine Mars as our leading transit, and with this transit comes the idea of what we call our priorities and what comes second in line.

Today, love comes in at a close second. Still, it barely touches the heels of success because success is what the three zodiac signs in astrology prefer, in all honesty.

Oh sure, love is there for the grabbing; it's not like it has to take second place and sit in the corner. But today is for priorities, which means that if we are so inclined, we're going for success rather than a love story. At this point in our lives, we need money.

Yes, that's right. We're in it to win it because, as they say, "ain't nothing goin' down but the rent." Love has its benefits, but it rarely pays the bills. You know this. And for those who know it well, we'd instead stick with the success train, as that's what's going to get us what we want.

So, if we are as fortunate to have beautiful partners who believe in us, then we shall be fortunate to push that love aside, temporarily, to get down to the business at hand. This is the season for spending and gifting. We need moolah to participate, and while it's dang nice to be able to smooch the heck out of our partners, it's nice to be able to kick back and watch a fabulously tech-savvy TV on a rad, expensive couch while sipping Dom and checking out the zero's adding on to our bank accounts.

The three zodiac signs who want success more than love during the Moon trine Mars on December 17, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You know love, and you know success. Being that both are lovely options that hold much in store for you, on this day, December 17, during Moon trine Mars, you'll be opting for success as that seems to be the choice that makes the most sense to you. Love is great, but it must be for another day, as you need your stamina and momentum to do great things.

You are drawn to success, Aries. You don't do things halfway; you want the full victory and to be able to shout it from the rooftops after you've reached your goal. Once you put your mind to success, it's a guarantee—you don't 'attempt' anything. You do it. You succeed at it. If you are in a relationship right now, then your person has to come to terms with the reality of the person you are. You are a fighter, Aries. You may be a lover, but not today.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Every day of your life is spent envisioning the success you plan on achieving, and nothing, not even love, will stand in that vision. You are fortunate; love is effortless for you. Your love life has had tumultuous moments, but the way things are going for you now, you'd have to say that it's a reasonably smooth path that the two of you tread upon.

For this reason alone, you feel you have the right to put your love on hold to create a prosperous future for yourself—and them. Right now, it's all about business. You don't see a future for either of you unless you both get your hands dirty and are down for that. Today, during Moon trine Mars, success seems much more like what you need to concentrate on. You are persistent and focused and will reach your goal, Taurus.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You aren't keen on pushing aside your love for the sake of success, but you know that you need to focus on business right now and that, at this point, love is only a distraction. Pleasant as it may be, you need to keep your eyes on the prize, and that prize can only come into existence if you pour yourself into work.

Your goal is a success, and you feel like you're just going to have to take a chance, trusting that your partner will let you have your space. It's not like you're cheating on them; you're only making success your priority, and it isn't personal.

You love your partner, but part of that love depends on your mutual understanding's needs. Your need is for success; it has to be. And the only way you can make that happen is by option for success over love at this particular juncture in your life.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.