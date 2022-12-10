The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, December 11, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Dec 10, 2022
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, December 11, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, December 11, 2022:
Aries
Romance is opening up to you over the next few days, Aries. You may be the one to initiate a date or an evening out with someone you are crushing on. Sending a text could lead to a happy surprise for love.
Taurus
Your faith in love and romance may feel tested, Taurus. Love can feel uncertain right now. Don't overread things. Wait to see what will happen next.
Gemini
Someone will have to admit they are in love. Being vulnerable about your real feelings is never an easy thing to do. Getting things out in the open can start a new relationship. Why keep a good thing to yourself?
Cancer
You never know when you'll meet someone special, Cancer. You could meet your next romantic experience online or while out running errands. Be optimistic. Send a message to the universe to let it know you're open to love.
Leo
All relationships require some loving maintenance. Today, plan to do something that speaks the language love in a tangible way. Go beyond just words.
Virgo
Buy yourself some flowers, Virgo. It's so lovely to have the energy of romance all around your personal space. There does not need to be a special occasion except that you are ready to see and spread more love.
Libra
Love that feels like a hug is a big goal. You desire peacefulness and happiness in your relationship. So, why date someone when your intuition tells you they may not be the one? Wait for better.
Scorpio
Words matter. Write a love letter to your future lover. It's such a sweet thing to do to set your mind on the future. During a moment of loneliness, write a note that lets the person you fall for know you've been waiting for a long time and how special they are to you.
Sagittarius
Sentimental gifts are so special. Shop for a unique item that let someone know you were not only thinking of them but know each other so well. Let the holiday be a sweet part of your love story.
Capricorn
Hold your head up high. If someone does not see how wonderful you are, that is on them. You don't have to get your affirmations from outside of yourself. Always remember your value comes from within.
Aquarius
A past love may come back around to try and start over again. This is your decision, and if your heart says yes or no, it's OK, to be honest about it. Don't linger on a topic you already know you are sure about.
Pisces
Friendship can be the gateway to true love. When you have a good friend you feel so sweet toward, it could signify a spark that can grow into something more. Perhaps it's time to consider it.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.