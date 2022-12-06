The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 7, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

It's time to recharge as we experience the bountiful light of a full moon this week.

Once a month, the full moon's light arrives, and we channel a specific zodiac sign's energy.

If you want to release negative emotions, tonight is ripe for setting intentions. Recharge your tarot cards, make some moon water, and feel painful moments to let go.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, December 07, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You are perfect the way that you are. Someone may try to change you, but there are so many things that you've worked hard to overcome. Trust that your personality is just suitable for the person who is meant for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Sometimes things in life aren't what they seem to be. Disappointments happen, but don't think you're at the rope's end. Your life may be taking a turn for the better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

A person's mind can play tricks on you at times.

So, don't just assume things because of what you think. Check the facts, then make a final decision.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

It's OK to start all over again. Yes, you've had a few losses, but you don't have to clean up the mess that's in the past.

Time moves forward and waits for no one. It is time for you to move with the times.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Band together with your trusted friends.

People can accomplish so much more when they work as a unit. You may love your independence, but togetherness is so much more fun.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Problems arise unexpectedly for us all. Someone may be addicted to drama and find your peaceful life disturbing.

So, for no reason at all, they may try to push your buttons by stirring gossip. Don't engage.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Read good books, pay attention to the news and enjoy quality content. If you love to learn, this week, be hungry to gain new information to expand your knowledge and mind.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Do you resist change? As much as you avoid altering your lifestyle or routine, your love for a particular person may present a worthwhile reason to do things differently this week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Gather your best friends and have a fun social evening out. It's always lovely to enjoy an impromptu dinner with your friendship circle.

Find someplace local to get together and chat the night away over drinks and good food.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Double-minded people can be spotted easily today. You may be dealing with a boss or friend who cannot decide what they want. Stop asking and let them figure it out until later. Space may be required.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

It's time cut ties, and it hurts badly, but you know you are not just releasing a past but stepping away from an old part of yourself that you've outgrown. You're ready to fly as a butterfly who has finally shed itself from the cacoon.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Struggles are emotionally difficult right now. Your optimistic attitude may feel stretched a bit thin but dig into your heart. You will find your joy inside there and be restored to your happiness.

