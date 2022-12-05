The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, December 5, 2022

Today, December 5, 2022. three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes.

As the stars pause in their transition to a new chapter, the Taurus Moon unites with both Uranus in Taurus and Saturn in Aquarius bringing some unexpected shifts. The Moon is at home in Taurus.

This earth sign prefers to be around people and in situations that it loves.

It craves comfort, joy, and stability; just like the Moon.

There is a quiet tenderness when the Moon is in Taurus that will let you connect to your emotional feelings and desires for your life.

The connection that it makes to Uranus and then to Saturn is part of a bigger story that is currently playing out.

As planets begin their shift from Sagittarius into Capricorn and the year dwindles down to only a few weeks a sense of urgency begins to fill your heart as you are no longer comfortable leaving things to chance.

It is one thing to talk about all the changes you hope to make and another to begin taking the steps to make them a reality.

Moon and Uranus in Taurus are quite close together which means that they harmonize their energies in such a way that they are almost operating from one energetic influence.

This means that being in tune with your feelings today about what it is you authentically need will lead to some sudden and unexpected changes.

This wave of change is intensified by the energy that Saturn in Aquarius is bringing as you will be feeling like there are some unresolved emotional issues due to a restriction or obstacle to moving ahead.

As things are changing around you this energy is important because it is making you aware of what you need to address so that you can feel like the path opens in front of you and that often it is those small, unexpected moments that become those that help to transform everything in your life.

Today is one to pay attention to those emotions that feel undone and that are directing you towards speaking up, clearing the air, or honoring your own truth more deeply.

By tuning into these feelings, you will naturally be able to move beyond the limitations that have been in place which will help you get to a place where you are feeling more confident and capable of seizing the opportunity to not just embrace the unexpected but to also courageously change your life in any way that you see fit.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Monday, December 5, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While many people are going to be concerned with personal matters today, for you it is all about what you need to acknowledge and transform within your professional life. Saturn in Aquarius is hitting the area of your life that rules your career which means as the Moon and Uranus meet in Taurus you will be asked to accept the truth of your feelings regarding where you are at with your purpose within work.

If you have been feeling unfulfilled or like you have been looking for that promotion or raise, today offers an opportunity to speak up and advocate for yourself. By doing this and finding the courage to address what doesn’t feel resolved, you’re going to set yourself up for the best kind of success.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have been in a period of quiet since around the time of the last eclipse in November, which brought about some sort of momentous change within your romantic life. Now as the Moon and Uranus collide within Taurus, the sign that dominates your romantic sector, you are going to get a chance to revisit what had previously happened, except this time you just may find that there was a shift within your feelings.

Saturn in Aquarius is going to be making you reflect more deeply on your home and family atmosphere, which may be something that you have been looking to change recently. Together with the energy focusing on romance and home, you are going to realize that how you once felt is not how you feel any longer which is going to create a change in where you call home or with whom.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today is a chance to begin an upgrade within your home and committed relationship. Saturn is in Aquarius right now still helping you move through some lessons so that you can create space for the abundant beautiful future that you are dreaming of.

As it unites with the Taurus Moon and Uranus in Taurus it is going to be bringing some much-needed changes to this area of your life that has to do with greater emotional fulfillment and happiness. You may even surprise yourself today with the ideas that you have or the direction you feel called to take.

Do not over-question your feelings and instead simply allow yourself to speak your own truth, even if you never expected that it was something that you would feel. Sometimes, that does end up being the more unexpected aspect of life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.