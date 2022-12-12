The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes For December 12 - 18, 2022

For three zodiac signs, the week of December 12, 2022, will prove to be a royal hassle.

Many zodiac signs won't even know what's coming our way, but no matter what it is, it seems as though we're all going to have a rather hard time dealing with it.

We are looking at a week's worth of transit oppositions, starting with the King of Negativity, Pluto. Moon opposition Pluto has some dark surprises for us, and that's only the opening act.

Shortly following is the Moon opposite Saturn, introducing a new element into our confusion: legalities. Right! The last thing we needed to know this week is that something we've done is either illegal or socially unacceptable.

As we proceed, the Moon in Virgo will help us sort things out and make sense of the crazed chaos that could be, while the Moon square Mars and the Moon opposite Neptune do their work to keep us focused.

We've got a Moon opposite Jupiter to enforce our self-doubt and a Quarter Moon in Virgo to ensure we can't escape the thoughts in our heads.

Our saving grace comes to us at the end of the week when the Moon square Mercury arrives to put things back into realistic perspective.

OK, the week didn't go as we planned, but there's hope on the horizon, and Mercury's frenetic energy will help us clear an avenue for ourselves so that we may walk on that hopeful path again.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes for the week of December 12 - 18, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Things haven't turned out as you'd have liked them to this December. You were supposed to do several things, and even though you ARE doing them, they're not going according to the original plan. You are frustrated, and you feel like the person you are closest to has led you on, not so much in the romance department but in the 'things we were supposed to do together' department.

You believe so much in your partner that you've let them lead you astray, and even though they are doing it with love in their heart — for you — it's become quite clear to you: they are clueless about what they are doing, and they've taken you along for the ride.

You trust that all will be well, but as of this week, your primary emotions are fear and frustration.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Though you didn't have 'regret' in mind as a thing to do this week, you'll be spending a little more time regretting a specific past action than ever during this particular week. A birthday or anniversary may be associated with this week and the idea that you have chosen not to acknowledge it hurts you more than it hurts the person you are ignoring.

It seems you've gotten yourself into one of the situations where you have to keep up the bad feeling, which is starting to take a toll on your mental health. You hurt someone, and you don't want to take responsibility for what you've done, and so, during this week, you feel like you have to maintain that hurtful position. This week has you pretending to be stronger and colder than you are.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The pressure is on, Leo, and you must come through. The days of saying pretty things to cheer someone up or make them believe in you are over; it's time to fork up the real deal now. You have made someone a promise, and they are starting to see that you aren't coming through.

You have been so charming and uplifting to this person that they have banked their entire life on you and your word; they trust you, Leo, and it's only fitting for you to come through for them. Deliver on your promises, as it's your life on the line and theirs, too.

What makes this week hard is that you will come face to face with your falsehoods and lies. You need to do the right thing; the time for procrastination is to end. Do the right thing, Leo. Live up to your promises; don't let your partner down.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.