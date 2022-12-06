The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Dec 06, 2022
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, December 06, 2022:
Aries
It's time to clear away your negative feelings about the past. The holidays can bring up sour emotions from heartbreak and an old lover. Continue to make new memories to replace the old ones. Don't let the day pass with sorrow. Instead, fill it with joy.
Taurus
Make new friends and cherish the ones that you have. 'Tis the season for appreciating your blessings, but life doesn't stop because winter is here. There are networking events to attend and things to do. You may meet someone to fall in love with wherever you go. Don't stay stuck in one place and think this is all there is for your love life.
Gemini
Work can be a wonderful place to channel your emotions right now. Something is healing about purpose in life. If you are experiencing a breakup or going through a tough time, your job can help distract you so you can think about other things.
Cancer
Self-help books. podcasts and even YouTube videos on love and relationships can give you the tools to pick someone right for you. If you hear a friend say that their relationships never work because they can't trust their heart, send them what you think may be a perfect fit for their needs.
Leo
Sometimes people feel like being generous. You may receive something extraordinary from a friend or a partner. Your love may receive a bonus check or come into a gift that they would like to share with you.
Virgo
Trust your feelings. Sometimes love comes at what seems to be the worst time. But when you aren't blinded by simple romance or superficial things, you can view your relationship's potential in motion. You see who you both are in a way you would not under different terms.
Libra
Good things come to those who wait. A little break from someone you love may be hard to take, but the distance and space can help the two of you see what it is you have in one another. It can make your reunion so much stronger.
Scorpio
You have luck in love today, Scorpio. Even if you haven't had too much luck on dating apps in the past, today, the right person may have messaged you.
You might finally meet the one for you. If you're in a committed relationship, today is perfect for hitting the reset button and focusing on the good things in your love life. Do something fun and unexpected.
Sagittarius
Today's energy brings beauty and light into your home sector. It's the perfect day to do things that make your space feel more comfortable.
Shop for some decorative pillows, softer bedding and little things that help you feel like your space is cozy at the end of a long work day.
Capricorn
Talk things through. Don't be afraid to bring up a tough conversation for the sake of peace.
Today, honesty is the best policy, and speaking your truth while listening to another's point of view can lead you to mutual understanding.
Aquarius
Save what you can. If you can create a financial cushion for yourself, it can help you feel more confident about dating.
When you date from a place where you are in need it can influence how you feel inside. Aim to work toward self-sufficiency.
Pisces
Something beautiful can. happen to you when you least expect it to. You may cross paths with an ex and reconnect.
Someone you hoped would miss you during this time of year may wake up, realize their true feelings for you, and give you a chance to have the love you always wanted with them.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.