The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 3, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, December 3, 2022. There are a lot of cards pulled from the Sword suite today which can indicate we are caught up in our thoughts collectively.

There can be moments of doubt, insecurity, and even confidence on Saturday.

When we have mental clarity, it's a wonderful thing. But sometimes too much thinking can hinder our ability to choose what we want or what we need...because thoughts can drown out the sound of our inner voice.

What does your tarot card bring to you today, according to the tarot and astrology? Read on to find out more.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, December 03, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Fear of failure is no small emotion to overcome. The past or the memory of someone who once hurt you may emotionally threaten to hold you back, but you have the power to move forward.

Every day is a matter of making decisions that bring you closer to the dreams you want to fulfill in your life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

It's important to know what you want to find in a partner, and if you don't know, now is a good time to define it.

You want to get crystal clear about the type of relationship you hope to have—from how it makes you feel to what you enjoy doing together—so when you find it, you know.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Changes are never easy, and it can be the reason why someone you love is acting moodier than usual.

You might not understand their fears or emotions. Remember that help isn't always help to a person unless it's wanted or asked for. Tread lightly erroring on the side of dignity and respect.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Journaling is so good for the soul. You may not know the right words to pen but putting your thoughts on paper is always a good way to clear your mind and give you clarity.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Death

Letting go is a process. You need to create new memories in order to replace old ones. Take it one day at a time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Job hunting can feel a bit crazy right now. You are hoping to find the perfect place for your skills. Don't settle for less. Remember, every no leads you closer to your future yes.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

It's OK to be angry. The truth of a situation may be unpleasant, but feeling upset can be a great energy to fuel change.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is always there to guide you toward the right path. It does not remain silent but communicates to you in dreams, sequential numbers, and symbolic moments.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Wisdom comes to you in a whisper. You have to listen to that inner voice inside your heart. It tells you what you need to know when you are ready to hear it the most.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

The memories of childhood can seem so far away, but the hope of fun, laughter, and life is always fresh in your mind.

Your inner child is always awake encouraging you to play and have fun when you can.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Don't wait for things to be given to you by others when you know how to get what you need for yourself.

The path toward independence may take longer than doing things with the help of a friend, but you might be happier knowing you are standing on your own two feet.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

Luck is there for you when you need it. You may not anticipate where it comes from or how life will turn out for the better for you.

But, look at your life's history... see how many times a miracle came from out of the blue and helped you to find a way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.