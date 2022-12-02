The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, December 3, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Dec 02, 2022
Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Saturday, December 3, 2022, is here let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.
Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, December 03, 2022.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Do something special just for yourself. The Moon in your sign makes it a perfect time for personal errands, getting a few essential tasks out of the way, and working on self-improvement.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Let go of the negative. Today a few negative thoughts can have you feeling some regret, but don't focus on what you cannot control. Focus on your future.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Friends are there for you if you ask for their help. It's never easy to ask someone to lend a helping hand. You never know, though, they may have a resource you need and can assist you without too much inconvenience.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
A win comes your way easily to you today. When you've laid the groundwork for success things start to manifest in ways you did not expect.
It can be surprising at first how smoothly everything comes together but consistency is the key.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Be thoughtful in all that you do. It's about the little things in life that matter. Excellence, integrity, and being a good person are always going to help you climb your way to the top.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Share openly and follow your heart. Life can have you feeling guarded and uneasy about giving so much of yourself to others or a project you're not fully invested in. Speak up about your reservations. Be transparent and authentic. Things can change, but not without honesty.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Love can come at a cost. When you give your heart away it is a risk. You could get hurt, but you could also fall in love and find out that you've met a person who values you in a way you never dreamed could be possible.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Your routines matter. Pay attention to how you manage your time and daily schedule. Make good decisions with what you agree to do. Some plans may not be worthwhile keeping. Reschedule, delegate or choose to make a few changes.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Be the romantic that you are. There are lots of opportunities to show your sentimental side. Buying gifts for loved ones. Spoiling a friend by treating them to dinner. All the fun things that you know you love to do when you have the time. Indulge yourself.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
People often try to tell others what to do, and not do it themselves. This is not a sign that you're doing anything wrong, but it is a call to live out your dreams. Follow your path.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Communication is so important, but it's not always easy. It takes time and skill to talk things through with your partner.
You can learn the art of successful conversations with time and practice. It might be rough at first, but with a little time, you'll become a master.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
It's a great day for shopping and taking advantage of specials being offered this time of year.
With the Moon in your sector of money, you might enjoy finding things you need—and even a few fun things that you don't.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.