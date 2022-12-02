The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, December 3, 2022

December 3, 2022, three zodiac signs get the best horoscopes.

Neptune, the planet of illusion, dreams, and unconditional love finally turns direct in Pisces after a five-month-long retrograde period.

Neptune is an outer planet and one that changes signs less frequently meaning that the energies associated with it usually are long-lasting.

During its retrograde phase, you had the opportunity to do a deep dive into understanding yourself and what you think is possible for your life and the world around you.

Neptune retrograde brings the truth out.

It helps you understand where you often lie to yourself or avoid the truth around you in order to stay complacent so that you can put off embracing the waves of change that surround you.

Neptune truly allows you to wear rose-colored glasses, seeing everything through the best possible lens.

During the retrograde, it can often feel like you are going through a momentous existential crisis as you are confronted by the truth of yourself and situations within your life.

While necessary it can often feel bleak as you realize that your job, life path, or even relationship ultimately isn’t going to lead to where you had hoped.

But as Neptune turns direct, there is the merging of truth with hope.

Especially as it is still within its post-retrograde phase, you are being given the opportunity to take the truth that has surfaced within the last few months and be able to once again find hope for the future.

After a challenging past few months, the most important thing is to allow yourself to take tentative steps toward hope, towards change, and believe that things in your life can be improved.

The reality is that anything can change, anything can become better, but it is only accomplished through your choosing too.

You have to look at the brighter side and find hope and optimism even in spite of what reality may be around you at this time.

Luckily, the Sun is in Sagittarius which helps you find the light within whatever darkness you have been in as the sign of the archer is always looking to improve and to grow through what it encounters.

Today is a quieter day in the skies as only the Aries Moon makes connections with Mercury and Venus in Sagittarius, Saturn in Aquarius, and Mars in Gemini.

While this may seem like a great deal of activity because the Moon rules your emotional self, this energy is mainly about your internal feelings and beliefs which corresponds with what Neptune turning direct will help you step into.

Neptune is remarkably similar to that the Moon as it rules parts of yourself and your life that are not visible to others.

They represent a more intuitive feeling towards life which can help you trust yourself more deeply.

Greater understanding and empathy are present around this time as well, which means that not only is it about being able to see things from a more optimistic perspective but also about coming together with those around you.

It is about understanding that it is not just you that is moving through something, but those around you as well.

This means that while things may still need to be figured out, it should not stop you from embracing all that is good and wonderful in your life.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Saturday, December 3, 2022:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today marks the beginning of the especially important next few weeks in your life. As of today, both Neptune and Jupiter are directly within your sign. This will only be the case until December 20th and will not occur again within your lifetime, which represents a very intense and crucial time for you.

Neptune rules illusions as much as it does dreams but during the past few months, you have had the opportunity to see things as they really are which means that you know what reality is instead of only your perception.

Jupiter direct in your zodiac sign is helping you to create greater abundance and expansion in your life while the Aries Moon today is helping you to focus on all themes surrounding value. This is the green light from the universe to seize those dreams and take a risk on finally following them.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Neptune turning direct in Pisces means that it is your romantic life that will see the biggest effect. Pisces rules this area of your life and during this planet’s retrograde phase it may have seemed like all you saw was everything that was not working.

As it turns direct, there will be greater hope but also clarity for how everything is not a completely lost cause. It also means that it joins Jupiter, Ceres, and Juno all in Pisces signifying that if you have been thinking of deepening a relationship or even a significant one, the time could not be more perfect for love.

When you can see your partner clearly for all that they are and all that they represent, it means that you can genuinely say you love them and that is the basis for the type of relationship that truly does last forever.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

As a Sagittarius, Pisces energy rules your home life. The space where you feel most yourself, understood, connected, and loved. It is the space where you can let your walls down and just be.

Currently, it is also an area that is of great focus for you as Neptune, Jupiter, Ceres and Juno are all converged ready to help you build exactly what it is that you have already dreamed of and needed.

Pisces energy is the antidote to what often can seem like a bleak reality for you as it holds the promise of the world that you want to live within.

With so many planets in this zodiac sign for you right now, you are being encouraged to not hold back and work on achieving what is your dream for this area of your life.

With asteroids, Ceres and Juno involved not only is a change of address in store but likely even a romantic commitment and even themes around children will be a part of this new chapter.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.