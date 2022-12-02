The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Change During Neptune Direct On December 3, 2022

On December 3, 2022, three zodiac signs experience Neptune direct's effects because their friendships start to change.

After a five-month retrograde, Neptune finally goes direct on this day, December 3, 2022.

Anytime we have a major transit like this one, we can anticipate major changes to come, as well. When a planet goes direct, the entire solar system is affected, and during Neptune direct, we will see those changes take place starting today.

Neptune direct brings us thoughtful introspection; we see clearly now. We understand now why we were so unhappy during the year, and with this new clarity of vision, we can pinpoint what we need to make life feel better and who might be involved in that kind of positive change. This transit tends to affect close friendships; it can either make them or break them, depending on what we do about it.

Friendships are rarely perfect, but they are fragile and they do depend on the right balance of personalities. It doesn't take much to ruin a friendship if we go behind the backs of our friends, or if we are dishonest with them about our intentions.

Still in all, a good friend is a treasure, and most of us know this, so to keep our friendships alive and strong, we may have to do some confronting during this time.

If there is a friend that you love, but they have done something that bothers you deeply and may affect your feelings towards them in the future, then it's up to you to confront that friend and work on a strategy for change. It will be worth it.

The three zodiac signs whose friendships change during Neptune direct on December 3, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Neptune direct has a profound effect on your friendships. You have done so much inner work that you feel like you are literally becoming a new person. When it comes to your friends — one in particular — you feel like you want to show them that you've become deeper, more thoughtful, and more 'willing' to show up for the friendship than ever before.

You've come to appreciate this one friend for their uniqueness and while, in the past, you may have come off as a little too harsh or judgmental where they are concerned, you have also come to realize that they are too precious to lose, and in knowing this, you are now ready to make some changes in your own approach to the friendship.

You are the one who changes during Neptune direct, Aries. You feel grateful to have this friend, and you know now that you are not going to do something that will jeopardize this relationship.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are at a place in your life where big changes are happening all around you, and this puts you in the position of having to make some intense decisions, such as, "Do I need to keep this one person in my life, or am I ready to move past them now?"

While you and your friend have shared some mighty fine times together, you are also very aware that you might need to say goodbye to them, as you have your sights set on new horizons.

You are charming and people are always attracted to your good energy; you make friends wherever you go. But you also lose those friends, and you've come to understand the transient nature of friendships. During Neptune direct, you will smile for the friends you've known, knowing you will be leaving them, at some point soon.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Thanks to Neptune's direct return, you can relax again. You may have felt off-kilter for a few months there, not knowing if you could trust your gut feelings as so many things in your life seemed confused and uncertain. You've seen friendships end over the last few months, and this causes great dismay in your life.

You have a strong reaction to Neptune direct and while you feel regret over being a part of what ended your friendships, you also feel contrite.

You don't want this to go on this way; you want your friends back, and you might be about ready to lay aside your pride and just apologize.

You're not even sure certain people will accept your apology, but you know you have to at least try.

Today brings about the desire to reconnect with people you've ended your ties with. Good luck, you've got your hands full on this one, Leo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.