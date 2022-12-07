The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Tell Their Crush How They Feel During Moon Square Neptune On December 8, 2022

If this isn't the season for admitting one's love for another, I don't know anything anymore. There are three zodiac signs who tell their crush how they feel during the Moon square Neptune transit on December 8, 2022.

There's just too much 'good feeling' going around these days to be anything less than inspiring for the one who has a crush on another.

With the year coming to a close, we can't help but feel we want to wrap things up, which also implies that we want to know who we're walking into the new year with. Are we with someone? Are we in love? Does this person want us? How will we ever know?

We know by asking them how they feel, so we have to approach them and tell them our feelings first. Are we brave enough to do such a thing?

Ah, that's where today's transit, Moon square Neptune comes to the rescue. During Moon square Neptune, we feel compelled to say what's on our minds because we can't escape the giddy feeling of thinking these unique feelings will be reciprocated.

That's what we need to know. If we don't find out that our crush reciprocates our feelings, then there's no point in any of this.

That's where we're in for a happy surprise because Moon square Neptune works on positive energy; it wants us to find our partner. It wants us to express ourselves fearlessly and to tell it like it is.

Today, December 8, 2022, we not only tell the truth to our number one crush but also discover that we might very well be their crush.

The three zodiac signs who tell their crush how they feel during Moon square Neptune on December 8, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've always been brave when it comes to saying what's on your mind, and in a way, this is what's gotten you everything you need in your life. You are brutally honest and upfront, and when you see an opportunity, you rarely hesitate to pounce on it.

Right now, someone in your life appeals to you heavily. You might even say you have a massive crush on this person, and the way it is with you, Taurus, is that when you see, you approach. You are fearless in this regard, and today is the day you will approach the person you like.

You have so much in common with them that you find it funny, and when you tell them your feelings, the 'humor' of it all will not escape either of you. You both have a specific kind of humor that ties you together. Your crush is bound to go for you. How could they resist?

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You're at the point where you seriously feel it's now or never, which refers to how long you can keep your feelings hidden from the person you have a major crush on. At first, you feel shy; you anticipate rejection, so you keep it all to yourself. But this fear is irrational, as you are generally fearless.

During Moon square Neptune, you won't be looking back anymore; today is when you toss your paranoia to the side because you feel that time is of the essence. You now have to either move on this or let it go.

You aren't about to fail, so you make a move. You are going to do the deed today, Gemini! You will take advantage of the fearless energy that comes with Moon square Neptune and let your person know how you feel. Be prepared for acceptance!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's December, and your birthday is coming soon. While we're still in Sagittarius sun, we're gaining on your sign's season, making you want to secure your place in the next year. You want to know what you'll be doing, and with whom you'll be doing it. You are looking for a partner, and there's someone you are crushing on.

Will they be a good partner, and are they even interested? Capricorn's pragmatism says the only way to find out is to gush it all out in front of them, which means telling your crush how you feel.

Your honesty and charm won't be lost on this person, and they will appreciate your efforts. You can take this thing out of the friend zone and into the romantic world. Luck is on your side, Cap!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.