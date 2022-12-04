The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Pride Gets In The Way Of Love During The Moon Conjunct Uranus On December 5, 2022

There's nothing cooler than getting along with someone so well that you give up all pretensions and just get into the flow of the relationship.

Once we find someone that we can feel natural and at ease with, why would we want to be with anyone else?

What feels like such a good situation to be in comes with its drawbacks, however, and on December 5, 2022, during the Moon conjunct Uranus, we will see how those drawbacks come into play.

For instance, we love our partners and we feel like nobody knows us better than they do. Today, Moon conjunct Uranus will test that knowledge; what we think is understood by our partner may not be all that clear.

What's about to happen today is that because of the great love the two of you share together, your partner is going to ask something of you that will send off all the red flags.

They want you to do something that you don't want to do, mainly because if you concede to their wishes, you'd be hurting your own pride.

You are happy being the person you are, as is, right now.

This took work; you weren't always this content, and in being this content, you don't want to take a chance at ruining what feels like a state of grace.

You are proud to be the person you've created yourself to be, and on this day, your partner is going to challenge you, and you're not going to appreciate the challenge. Today, pride will get in the way of your love. Will it matter in the long run? We shall see signs, we shall see.

The three zodiac signs whose pride gets in the way of love during the Moon conjunct Uranus on December 5, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You didn't know you had certain boundaries set up until today, when your romantic partner tries to cross them, thinking you are 'cool' with that idea.

You aren't cool with that idea, whatever 'that idea' is and just because your partner thinks it would be much better for the both of you if you just conceded so that you could participate, there's no such thing going on today — not if you can help it.

You have your pride, and you happen to believe in it. You really don't care what the world thinks of you or if having pride is this supposed 'bad' thing; who cares?

You are the one living your life and if your pride is about to get in the way of your love, well then it's you deciding to make that a thing, right? You hold tight to your pride because, during the Moon conjunct Uranus, you KNOW that you are in the right. You're the boss of you, and nobody else, not even your partner!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The one thing you don't do for love is let it get the better of you. Not anymore, at least. On this day, you will notice something happening; your partner seems to be testing you.

What do they want from you? Is it just to see if they can get a rise out of you, or are they merely manipulating you into doing something they want, that you have no interest in?

During Moon conjunct Uranus, you will see that you have a choice: stick with what makes sense to you, or fold to the person who is suggesting you do something you want nothing to do with.

Uranus energy always feels good to you, Gemini, as you like the idea of individuality and uniqueness. Call it pride, or simply call it being your own person today is the day you opt for pride over love. It's OK because you know what you're doing.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Love is great. Just splendid stuff and you want more and more of it...except you're not about unconditional love; you believe that's a load of hype. You don't just go along with your lover simply because they have the label of 'partner' on them.

What you will see today is that Moon conjunct Uranus brings out your independent side, and this doesn't always please the person you are with. It's as if they are so clingy and needy that they practically force you into acting in a way that makes you feel like you're in prison.

You love your life and you are proud and happy to be who you are, as you've worked very hard on yourself to become this happy. It seems that, for some reason, your partner wants to make you sad, frustrated, or angry and honestly, you aren't going for it. Let them try. You are way too proud to suddenly drop down to the lowest common denominator.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.