The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 5, 2022

What creates the conditions for luck in love, on this day, December 5, 2022, is a little ol' transit called Moon conjunct Uranus, and what this transit does is that it inspires in us the desire to be and act like ourselves which means total honesty, total authenticity and complete transparency.

In a relationship, one would think total honesty would be a great thing, but the truth can be a hard thing to deal with at times.

Are we ready to accept our mates as they are? And, are they ready to accept us as we are, as we are the only ones who really know what that entails?

Transit Moon conjunct Uranus makes us feel as though we need to be real.

We all know that when we get into relationships, the early days are filled with dazzling additions to our personality; we're here to impress, but how long can we keep this up?

Being dazzling takes work, and it is during the Moon conjunct Uranus that we want to show another side of our personality to the person we are with; we want to show them who we really are, and what we are made of.

And so, it will be on this day that certain couples will let their hair down so to speak. This is the day when we believe more in ourselves than in the faux package we've presented to our loved ones.

This is the day when we literally say, "Take me as I am" to the person we are in a romantic relationship with. And, as it goes, we will be accepted, because 'ain't nothin' like the real thing, baby.' You know how it goes, signs!

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 5, 2022:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Smack dab in the heart of Sagittarius, you are feeling good about love, life, and the pursuit of happiness. While you will occasionally be a little too truthful about your feelings, you may discover that the person you are with romantically, wants it no other way.

Yes, you are bold and at times, even obnoxious in your delivery, but you aren't going to change. If someone is to love you, then they have to be aware of your proclivity for truth-telling.

You mean well, and during Moon conjunct Uranus, you will see that you really did make the right choice by getting together with the person you're involved with because they truly do get you and are willing to stick with you until the end.

You'll come to know this during the week. Your partner is open to your blurting and truth-telling ways. You are fortunate in this regard, Sagittarius.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

One of the things that have turned you off in the past is that you've never really been certain if the person you are with is actually into you, or the facade you've put on to make them like you.

You are just dying to be yourself now, and during the Moon conjunct Uranus, it's almost as if you don't have a choice.

Your Aquarius personality wants to run wild and free, but are you secure enough with the person you are with now to let that freak flag fly high? Here's the thing, Aquarius...you can't help it, and you feel as if it's now or never.

You don't want to go on with this relationship until you know that your person is really YOUR person and totally on your side. Today you will find out that they are one hundred percent signed on for life. Nice!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Enough of this weird politeness; let's get down to business. That's your attitude this week, and it's all about your love life and how you plan on getting real with it. It's true; you and your partner are compatible. You like impressing each other, and the good part is that you are both equally as impressed.

You don't just love each other — you like each other, and the friendship that is there needs to be expanded on.

During the Moon conjunct Uranus, you will notice that there IS somewhere to go with this relationship, and if it's to get to the place, then changes need to be implemented.

This refers completely to the idea of the two of you just relaxing into being yourselves without the fear of showing a side that your partner might not like.

Don't worry about it. Just be yourself, and accept them as they need to do the same. Make this relationship a safe space for the two of you to grow in. All is well, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.