The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Today, Tuesday, November 29, 2022, offers up an unexpected gift to three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes in astrology, as Mercury in Sagittarius unites with both Mars in Gemini and Saturn in Aquarius helping you to not put off what is glimmering on the horizon for another day.

As the energies of a new month loom ahead, there is a sense that what feels like your deepest passion cannot and should not be put off any longer.

This is what ultimately occurs even with those changes or ideas that feel so important to you.

It is the belief that not only do you have time but that you also have to wait for an idealistic time to make any moves.

However, the stars are aligning today to push you from this belief and help you understand that nothing happens all at once and instead you need to simply take action now.

Mercury is the planet of communication, in Sagittarius, it is looking for deeper meaning, new beginnings, and the ability to feel empowered by the words that it speaks.

As Mercury in Sagittarius opposes Mars in Gemini it actually works to bring all of your true feelings to the surface.

At first, it may not feel like such a gift as it can make you feel resentful or even frustrated, especially if you have been putting off speaking your own truth in work or relationship matters.

But the gold here is that these feelings that are arising are doing so because they are guiding you towards what you are being drawn to change within your life.

It is not simply just having an off day, but instead, these feelings are coming through because you do not feel valued or aligned to either current matters in your life or the state of your relationship.

Bringing things to the boiling point, also helps you reach a moment of clarity in which there is no space to have self-doubt or wonder about what will happen once you start speaking your truth.

While your frustrations may be at the forefront, there is a deeper truth underneath that which is what you are being guided to speak on.

The influence of Saturn in Aquarius gives you a clear mind and direction to say what needs to be said and to do so with the precise direction in order to accomplish it.

This is what ends up being so beneficial for you today as Mercury and Mars may bring up the truth that can no longer be ignored by Saturn. It helps you utilize these feelings into taking the action that will help you both short-term and long-term.

It seems that many right now are on the precipice of change.

Of knowing that something major will shift or will continue as part of a bigger transformation process that began back in October and which is still taking place.

Today’s energy reminds you that you cannot keep things inside until a better moment arises or until it feels like there is a perfect moment.

Neither of these actually exists and instead, it’s about realizing that you already have figured out all you need to and now it’s just a matter of owning it.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Tuesday, November 29, 2022:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The more you try to not speak your truth, the louder it will begin to roar inside of you. This is your mission in this life dear Sagittarius; to speak the truth with such reverence for your own self that you inexplicably trust in everything.

Today brings you to a distinct moment of the past meeting the future as Mercury in your own zodiac sign brings to light what you have been denying as it opposes Mars in Gemini.

Gemini rules romantic relationships and with Sagittarius reflecting your own personal beliefs and desires, it seems the time has come to truly let the tea spill. If not, you may be in the same situation as last year, only hoping things will change without taking the steps to create it.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars is currently retrograde in your sign which has been having you slow down in all areas of your life to reflect more deeply on what motivates you. As it opposes Mercury in Sagittarius, it is a chance to make sure that you are communicating what you are currently going through to your romantic partner.

This purpose will allow you to tap into the resource of having someone in your life and deepen your connection.

It may mean some hard truths come out, especially from them, but it is also the chance to work together and improve not just your relationship but your life. Look at everything they say through the lens of love, and you just may be surprised how that changes your perception of everything.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn is working its way through the final decrees of your zodiac sign as it prepares to leave Aquarius early next year.

This will feel like a breath of fresh air for you, but for now, it is helping you realize just how far you have grown.

As it connects with both Mars in Gemini and Mercury in Sagittarius it is going to help you look at how you express yourself to those around you.

When you learn how to own your truth to yourself, you automatically show up differently for those around you. It is also when you are finally able to attract those into your life who truly are there for you.

You deserve to be honored by others in the same way you have learned to honor yourself and today is the perfect day to realize how much work you have put in to create that.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.