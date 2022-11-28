The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Fall In Love Hardest During Mercury Sextile Saturn On November 29, 2022

On a late November evening, during Mercury sextile Saturn, several of us will fall so deeply in love that we might even forget our own names.

Yes, it's possible; it's always been possible. We speak so much about the fantasy of love and its unspoken other side and while we all know that love comes with a dark side, today is the day we don't see it.

In fact, we see nothing but wonder and pleasure. Today is for falling in love. The thought of consequence is nowhere to be found. We run on spontaneity and passion today, and in a way, it's completely refreshing.

Today removes the jaded feeling from falling in love, and while falling in love rarely considers jaded feelings, it often does come with trepidation or doubt.

We all know that falling in love feels great and is always one of our stupidest moves, but who cares today? Are we supposed to always second guess ourselves when it comes to love?

Today, November 29, 2022, brings us a rare opportunity; today we will fall in love, and we will do it carelessly, freely, and without inhibition. Now that's different!

Some of us, however, will not let ourselves be that free. We don't dare risk the exposure; the idea of letting down our walls for the purpose of letting love in seems terrifying!

If we feel that way, then we are not one of the zodiac signs that are readily open to this kind of experience.

And so, for the signs who WILL fall in love, hard, on this day, more power to you. Live your life, take those chances, and fall in love. Why not?

The three zodiac signs who will fall in love hardest during Mercury sextile Saturn on November 29, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your feeling of love is all the way or nothing at all. You don't see the point in falling in love halfway, or doing it in such a way that you aren't fully yourself, as if love demands that you hold back.

You're not the 'hold back' sort of person, and when you have Mercury sextile Saturn in your sky, you are doubly the passionate taker of chances, and on this day, November 29, you will give it all to the person you have fallen deeply in love with.

So what if they reject you? So what if they don't fall in love with you as you have with them? It doesn't matter to you.

While you'd love a great response, you don't see a point in holding back.

The worst they can say is 'no' right? You'll take that chance.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

When you fall in love, you fall hard, and you can't help but let your mind go off in every single direction thinking about how this person feels about you. If you even slightly pick up on them and you see that they seem to be in love with you, too, then you practically go out of your mind.

You will begin the process of putting them through all of your fantasies including all the scenarios in your mind where they reject you or tell you that they are not interested.

The good part is that you know this person does have strong feelings for you, and during Mercury sextile Saturn, you will get to see those feelings take shape as action. You have fallen in love with someone who is very, very good for you, Capricorn. Seems like you now have something super fun to look forward to.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Mercury sextile Saturn, in your universe, means that you will get what you want, but that it's only going to happen if you make it so.

That's a good thing, Aquarius, as it implies that falling in love is a choice for you and that you are somewhat in control here.

While falling in love generally implies a total lack of awareness, you are somehow able to fall deeply in love while staying aware and in touch with your own emotions.

Yes, you'll let yourself go; you want the experience, and you are not about to ruin it for anything.

On the other hand, you are still somewhat self-protective and you give permission to your third eye to keep watch over you.

On November 29, you will fall madly in love, and because you are YOU, you'll make it work.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.