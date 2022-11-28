The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, November 29, 2022:

Aries

Love is learned at home. When you're afraid of love, fear what it means, or have a sense that commitment isn't for you, try one more time.

Try to approach love with purity in your heart and optimism. You may have an experience that takes your breath away.

Taurus

When love is real, you just know. Passion has a funny way of showing up when you least expect it to.

You may not know someone well just yet, but sparks can fly and give you a sense of hope.

Gemini

Disharmony in a relationship is a sign that there is a need for change. It's healing to know that you are in a place where important changes must happen.

It can be scary but you're up for the challenge, and it can be a good thing for you both.

Cancer

When you love someone, and they want to go, set them free. You don't have to know what the future will bring.

All you need to know is that you will trust the process and see where things lead.

Leo

Let worry fall by the wayside, Leo. Give grace to yourself. You may not be perfect and have made a mistake or two, but you're human.

Ask for forgiveness and watch how being humble brings back more love and luck to you.

Virgo

Sometimes a breakup must happen. You may decide that you need to go your separate ways for a short while. And even though it can be hard to release yourself from a commitment, the distance can prove to be helpful. You start to see the good and realize some of the problems are solvable and not necessarily the dealbreakers you once thought them to be.

Libra

Tough love is often necessary. Today your perception gains a certain element of clarity. You see where something needs to change, and you may lay down a boundary that requires the attention of your partner leading them to take action.

Scorpio

You need a little time for yourself. Today is ideal for stepping back and doing a few things for yourself. Give yourself time to relax and rest.

Sagittarius

Say what you feel, Sagittarius. Honesty is always the best policy in a relationship. Don't be afraid to rock the boat with the truth. It's much easier to love someone when you can be yourself.

Capricorn

You may not see things that are right in front of your eyes due to love and rose-colored glasses. Today's astrology helps you to pull back the blindfolds and be honest with yourself.

Aquarius

People who love you are rooting for you to succeed. Today you see the ones who are on your side for their care and concern. There's an energy of love and support for you, and it encourages you to do things that you need to do for yourself.

Pisces

It's OK to miss someone that you love. There has been a lot of intensity in the air that had you feeling pulled in different directions. Now that some time has passed from a recent breakup, you see the things you need to see and can come back together to work through your problems.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.