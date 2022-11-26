The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, November 27, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Nov 26, 2022
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, November 27, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, November 27, 2022:
Aries
Love is life's greatest adventure. Loving someone is a type of risk that's worthwhile taking.
You never know where the journey will lead until you start with the first step.
Taurus
True love can't ever be kept a hidden secret for too long. Your emotions may bubble up with overwhelming care and concern.
When you feel strongly for someone, it shows up in your eyes and is communicated through your smile.
Gemini
When you have someone you love in your life, everything else starts to change. You see the world through a different lens.
You want to reshift your priorities and put your relationship in the first place to secure your time together.
Cancer
Don't wait until tomorrow to forgive someone you love or to ask for someone to forgive you for an offense.
You may not be able to forget the past, but you can rekindle a bond and try to move toward a better relationship together.
Leo
Your heart is in the right place. Loving someone can have you hoping to change them or to even protect them from making mistakes you would not make yourself.
You can't change anyone, even if you love them more than life itself. You can only be there for them while they live their life on their own terms.
Virgo
Loving others is never a sign of weakness. You may be easily hurt, disappointed, or even moved to tears because of how much you care for a person.
Heartbreak is a risk you take when loving someone deeply, but it's worth it and shows how strong you truly are.
Libra
A good relationship with someone else begins with you. Learning to love yourself unconditionally means releasing the need to be perfect.
It's a lot easier to see the good in others when you are able to see it in yourself, no matter if you fall short of your expectations.
Scorpio
Love is an investment of yourself into another person. So just as you have to make choices to invest in yourself and your mate.
Love can be work, and many times it will not be easy. But good relationships don't just happen, they are the product of a lot of great decisions.
Sagittarius
Take care of yourself, Sagittarius. It's normal to want to give so much of yourself to a person, but there is a line you do not want to cross.
Staying up all hours of the night texting and talking or not doing activities you love to do can foster resentment. Try to find a balance between loving yourself and caring for another.
Capricorn
Reflecting on the past is one of the best ways to grow from your experiences as a couple. Look for the moments to be thankful for.
See the joys and don't only look at the times when you both fell short of what you wanted to be.
Aquarius
Today is the perfect day to meet up with an old friend.
When romance lets you down or seems to be out of reach, time well spent with someone whom you always enjoy time with can be a wonderful substitute.
Pisces
Hold on to what you've got, even if there are days when the romantic feeling seems to be gone.
Respect is so important when it comes to love. Knowing that you can say what you need to say and be understood is a good feeling.
